Manchester United are closing in on their first signing of the January window after a report claimed Eric Choupo-Moting had signalled his wish to quit Bayern Munich and move to Old Trafford following an approach from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Red Devils have struggled in attack and for form in general with Erik ten Hag’s squad appearing to lurch from one crisis to another all season. The 25 per cent purchase of the club by British billionaire Ratcliffe, however, does give some hope that good times will soon return at Manchester United.

The 71-year-old will not just claim a quarter of the Glazers’ outright ownership at United, but he will also be given the strongest say in how the club is run, with the club’s American owners taking even more of a backseat than they already do.

And with Ratcliffe set to oversee all United’s incoming and outgoing transfer business, it is thought the club are likely to undergo a strong review of their playing squad over the weeks and months ahead.

While only a few minor changes will be made in the January window, Ratcliffe has already moved to trigger contract extensions for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof.

And while some big-name stars are likely to depart – starting with Jadon Sancho who we exclusively revealed on Wednesday had agreed to return to Borussia Dortmund – there will be new signings too – starting with a new striker.

Indeed, United as a club are familiar with dipping their toes into the loan market for strikers, having previously bought Odion Ighalo and more recently Wout Weghorst at this time of year.

Now it seems history is set to repeat itself with another striker set to move to Old Trafford on a temporary basis.

Choupo-Moting agrees Man Utd move

That’s after reports in Germany claimed Choupo-Moting has signalled his intent to return to the Premier League and sign for United.

Now 34, the player previously had a year playing in England with Stoke, where he scored just five times in 32 appearances for the Potters.

The Cameroon international has since gone on to enjoy much success playing for both PSG and Bayern Munich, where the journeyman striker has 47 times over the last five and a half seasons.

However, Choupo-Moting has now found himself falling down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena following the summer arrival of Harry Kane. And while he has still figured in 19 matches this season, many of his minutes have come off the bench under Thomas Tuchel.

To that end, the 73-times capped striker has been strongly linked with a move to United for several months now.

And after Fabrizio Romano confirmed he is one of the names under discussion at Old Trafford on Wednesday, reports from Germany now state the striker has made up his mind and signalled his intent to agree on the move.

That’s according to SportBILD’s Christian Falk, who claims Choupo-Moting wants to make the move, while his club Bayern Munich are also unwilling to stand in his way.

He states Bayern are open to the ‘right offer’ for their striker, given his restricted minutes, and that his exit – most likely on loan – is likely to be given the green light.

Fabrizio Romano on Man Utd transfer plans

Now it is fully down to Ratcliffe and Co to present a package to Bayern to bring Choupo-Moting to Old Trafford, though it is not known at this stage whether the move will contain an option to make permanent in the summer.

Writing for Caught Offside about the possible move, Fabrizio Romano stated: “Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting is one of many names being discussed internally. It’s nothing concrete, nothing advanced yet.

“Still, Bayern have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel as options up front, so obviously there’s not so much space for Choupo-Moting and Man United have been informed of his situation. At the moment it’s not a negotiation, from what I’m told, but it may become one to watch.”

Since Romano made those comments, though, it seems the possibility of a move has taken a significant step forward and it’s now just seen as a matter of time before an agreement is reached, given all parties’ willingness for a deal to happen.

Choupo-Moting will depart Bayern having scored 38 goals in 107 appearances, while the striker has 108 career goals to his name overall.

His exit will provide United with further competition in attack with the player likely to battle Rasmus Hojlund for a place up front. But his signing is likely to spell the end for Anthony Martial with interest in the Frenchman gathering pace.

But whether Choupo-Moting will get to play under Ten Hag remains to be seen after fresh reports on Thursday morning suggested his removal as Man Utd boss was imminent.

