Real Madrid are in the market for a new left-back this summer and have reportedly ‘opened talks’ over a deal for former Manchester United star Alvaro Carreras.

The LaLiga giants are keen to get their business done before the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins on June 14, and reinforcing their defensive options is a top priority.

Real Madrid are set to make Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen one of the first signings of the summer, as they prepare for life under Xabi Alonso, who’s set to replace Xabi Alonso as manager.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, as cited by GOAL, ex-Red Devil Carreras is the next player wanted by Madrid and have ‘opened talks’ with his club Benfica over a transfer.

Carreras moved to Benfica permanently last summer after an initial loan spell in 2023/24, paying a reported €6m (£5m).

The 22-year-old has since established himself as one of the Portuguese side’s most important players, making 48 appearances across all competitions this term, notching four goals and five assists in the process.

Man Utd reportedly have a £15m buy-back clause for Carreras, as well as a sell-on clause, so Ruben Amorim’s side could benefit finacially from the left-back’s potential switch to the Bernabeu, at a time when they need to generate funds more than ever.

Man Utd would benefit from Real Madrid left-back signing

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed in may last year that Man Utd had inserted a series of clauses as part of the deal that saw Carreras join Benfica.

“Benfica confirm Alvaro Fernández [Carreras] joining the club on permanent deal from Man United,” Romano posted on X.

“€6m to Man United plus buy back clause, matching rights and also sell-on clause.”

A Carreras transfer could therefore generate some funds for Man Utd as they prepare for a big summer window of their own.

As we have consistently reported, Man Utd are in a relatively tight Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) situation.

This means that in order to sign multiple big-money players this summer, they’ll first need to sell others that they don’t view as part of their long-term plan.

Jadon Sancho will join Chelsea permanently for around £25m should they not opt out of their obligation to buy agreement – which would cost the Blues £5m.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have the option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently for £40m. The Red Devils are also open to selling Casemiro this summer, despite the Brazilian’s upturn in form recently.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are all set to leave this summer when their contracts expire, which will free up some space on the wage bill.

There has been no confirmation as to how much Man Utd’s sell-on for Carreras is, but every little helps in terms of money for Man Utd as Amorim looks to make multiple additions in the coming weeks and months.

