Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Flamengo star Wesley, according to reports.

Mateta took his game to the next level last season, notching 19 goals in 39 games across all competitions. The France Olympics star has continued that fine form this campaign, with his record standing at 13 goals from 28 matches so far.

Palace have tried to tie Mateta down to a new contract as his current deal expires in June 2026. But no agreement has been reached yet, and this has put a host of Palace’s rivals on alert.

According to TBR Football, Man Utd have entered the race for Mateta – who has scored 111 career goals to date – amid their pursuit of a new centre-forward.

Ruben Amorim does not believe Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee have a long-term future at the club and has asked for a deadly No 9 to be captured this summer.

While Mateta is not a particularly big name, he is emerging as a serious option. This is because he is scoring regularly in the Premier League and may also be available for a cut-price fee.

However, Man Utd are far from alone in admiring the 27-year-old. The report adds that Chelsea, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are all keeping tabs on Mateta’s situation, too.

Man Utd also in for Flamengo right-back

Wesley is another player Amorim’s United are hoping to bring in to help them get back in the mix for European qualification next season.

As per reports in Wesley’s native Brazil, United have begun ‘targeting’ a summer swoop for the 21-year-old.

Wesley has yet to make his senior Brazil debut, though he is well on his way to doing so having made a big impression on scouts operating in South America.

United are adjusting their finances as they plot a £25m (€29.9m / $31m) deal to bring Wesley to England.

Everton were named as potential suitors for the right-back in January, but United will now aim to put themselves at the front of the queue for him.

United’s interest in Wesley suggests Amorim is not happy with his current right wing-back options, which includes the likes of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui.

New arrival Patrick Dorgu can also play on the right flank, though he is more likely to replace Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the left.

Man Utd transfers: Second striker update; midfielder latest

Mateta is not the only in-form striker United are eyeing to add more firepower to their squad.

Amorim dreams of reuniting with his former Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, who has been lighting up the Portuguese league this term.

Reports claim United are in line to secure a £23m discount on Gyokeres by waiting until the summer for him.

Interestingly, Mateta is joined by one of his Palace team-mates on United’s wish list, too.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Red Devils remain big admirers of Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

United will monitor Wharton’s return from injury ahead of launching a potential bid for him this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS want to create a strong British core at Old Trafford, and Wharton fits right into this strategy.

