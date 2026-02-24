Masterful Man Utd deal on perfect terms nearing completion, with West Ham left empty-handed

Manchester United are closing in on an important deal on the terms they want, with West Ham among those who’ll be denied an eye-catching coup, we can reveal.

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire finds himself at a pivotal juncture in his career as his contract at Old Trafford nears its end in June 2026.

The 32-year-old England international, still the world’s most expensive defender at £80m, has attracted widespread interest from clubs across Europe and beyond, yet he remains keen to extend his stay with the Red Devils.

Sources have highlighted positive developments in talks between Maguire and Man Utd. Sources close to the situation, describe “positive signs” that a compromise could be reached, likely involving a wage reduction from his current £180,000 per week and a short-term extension of perhaps one additional season.

They are the ideal terms for United, given we’ve all seen how quickly players deep into their thirties can decline.

With Casemiro set to depart, Maguire’s experience and recent solid performances have bolstered his case to remain, earning support from the dressing room and interim manager Michael Carrick.

Despite this optimism, several clubs are monitoring the situation closely, ready to pounce should no agreement materialise.

West Ham one of two Prem clubs chasing Harry Maguire

In Serie A, Inter Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina, and AC Milan have all shown interest, with the latter making contact earlier in the year.

Turkish Super Lig sides have also enquired via his agent, while Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah, managed by his former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, could offer lucrative terms.

Closer to home, Premier League clubs are circling. West Ham have long harboured admiration for Maguire and are prepared to revive their interest, viewing a free transfer as an ideal opportunity to bolster their defence.

Everton, too, have been backed as a strong contender, with David Moyes a big supporter of bringing him into the club.

Maguire, however, prioritises staying at United and fighting for his place amid the club’s ongoing revival. He has already indicated a willingness to accept reduced wages to facilitate an extension.

If negotiations falter, the summer window could see a host of bids for the free agent, but current momentum suggests a resolution favouring continuity at Old Trafford is increasingly likely.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – McTominay transfer truths / Van de Ven / Next manager update

In other news, Manchester United have firmly distanced themselves from claims that they are looking to bring Scott McTominay back to the club, despite a report suggesting he could make a shock £70million return to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Man Utd and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation surrounding Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, with the Dutch international open to QUITTING the north London club this summer.

Finally, England boss Thomas Tuchel was someone ‘very high’ up in United’s thinking as they searched for their new manager, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, but Jason Wilcox is ‘thrilled’ with the prospect of an alternative appointment.