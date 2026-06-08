Manchester United’s chances of signing Mateus Fernandes this summer have gained new momentum after an insider dropped a major double update on the prospect of a transfer, while TEAMtalk sources can also confirm West Ham’s stance on his sale.

It is no secret that Manchester United want to strengthen their midfield this summer. With Casemiro having departed and with Manuel Ugarte up for sale, the Red Devils hope to sign two, and potentially three, new players for their engine room to equip Michael Carrick with a squad capable of going deep in the Champions League and maintaining what they hope will be a Premier League title push.

Deal number one has already been squared off, with Atalanta star Ederson, now World Cup-bound with Brazil after a late call-up, agreeing to sign for a fee worth around €45m (£39m, $52m). The move will officially go through when the Italian transfer window opens on July 1.

Now, the club are fast working on their second addition, and TEAMtalk has long since reported their desire to bring West Ham star Fernandes to Old Trafford, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first revealing contact with his agents back on May 14.

Now, those hopes of bringing the 21-year-old to Old Trafford have started to gather serious momentum and, after we revealed the Hammers are ready to sanction his sale, United insider Sully, who writes for UtdDistrict, has backed up our previous claims that the player wants the move and they believe a deal is there to be done for some distance less than the current £80m fee West Ham are demanding.

Speaking during their latest Roundtable discussion, Sully said: “It is completely normal for other clubs to be linked to a player of his quality, and given how talented he is, I understand why a lot of the fanbase has been panicking due to the links in the past few days.

“Jorge Mendes is a very smart businessman who will want the absolute best for himself and his client.

“The reports from West Ham regarding widespread interest in Fernandes are exaggerated. West Ham will try to generate as much money as possible for him. Clubs like Napoli and Aston Villa like Fernandes, of course, but there is nothing that suggests they are serious contenders for his signature.

“From people close to his camp, he personally prefers a move to Manchester United, but they wouldn’t want it to come out publicly as it would put Mendes in a weak negotiating position.”

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TEAMtalk sources confirmed last week that the Hammers are open to letting Fernandes move on and have cleared a summer exit following chats with his representatives.

Now, it is a case of securing the best move possible for their client, though as the BBC’s Simon Stone reported, there is an ‘instant stand-off’ over the fee West Ham are demanding and the one that United expect to pay.

Indeed, the east London side’s relegation from the Premier League appears to have weakened their negotiating powers, and Sully added: “The reports of West Ham demanding £80m are true, but United wouldn’t pay that.

“It will be one to keep an eye on, but it’s important not to fall into believing a lot of the fake reports that are jumping the gun.

“He is someone that Carrick admires and so does nearly every department at the club. This is the current state of play. A lot of cards are being played at the moment from all sides. For now, let the games begin.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

Sources can also reveal that PSG are admirers of the West Ham man, and while the player would be keen on a move to join the two-time reigning European champions, they are not his first choice.

Indeed, one thing that we understand is in United’s favour is a belief that Fernandes himself favours a move to Old Trafford, having made clear his admiration for one player in particular.

United, though, do look as though they have missed out on their top midfield target in Elliot Anderson after sources revealed last week that Man City are ready to lodge a second, improved bid after their initial offer fell short, though it will take a record fee to get a deal done.

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