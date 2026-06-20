West Ham stars Mateus Fernandes and Jarrod Bowen have both been linked with summer exits

Daniel Kretinsky is determined to avoid a mass exodus at West Ham United this summer and TEAMtalk understands the Czech billionaire believes only one major player – Manchester United and Tottenham target Mateus Fernandes – should be sacrificed to fund the club’s rebuild amid a big new demand from Jarrod Bowen.

The Hammers are facing a pivotal transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League, with significant interest in several of their biggest stars.

A revenue hit of an estimated £100m per year will befall West Ham this summer after dropping into the Championship, while the club’s pre-tax loss of £104.2m, as reported in their most recent financial accounts, only adds to that burden.

However, sources have informed us that Kretinsky, now the club’s new de facto owner and driving force behind major decisions at the London Stadium, is keen to preserve the core of the current squad as West Ham look to bounce straight back to the top flight under Nuno Espirito Santo.

As a result, sources understand that Fernandes is the one player Kretinsky is prepared to cash in on this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder continues to attract major interest from across Europe and the Premier League, with Real Madrid among the clubs known to admire him, while Tottenham Hotspur have also explored his situation in recent weeks.

Sources have confirmed that West Ham believe 21-year-old Fernandes could command a fee in the region of £80million and Kretinsky sees that sale as the most logical route to generating the funds required for the club’s summer rebuild.

The Hammers’ recruitment plans are heavily dependent on player sales and senior figures recognise that a significant departure will be required before substantial reinforcements can arrive.

But crucially, TEAMtalk understands Kretinsky’s preference is for that departure to be Fernandes, and Fernandes alone, though they do face a battle to retain several other big-name stars…

DON’T MISS: Ornstein confirms Tottenham plan to hijack Mateus Fernandes transfer with Man Utd at risk of missing out

West Ham make decisions over Bowen and Summerville sales

That stance is particularly significant given the growing interest in Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville – the latter of whom has also emerged as a target for Manchester United in recent days.

Both players are regarded as elite assets within the club, and both have attracted attention from clubs operating at the highest level.

Bowen’s future, in particular, has been the subject of considerable speculation.

As we have exclusively reported in May, the England international is open to remaining at West Ham and helping Nuno guide the club back into the Premier League at the first attempt. Family ties also strengthen his bond to the east London club.

However, sources have confirmed there is an important caveat. Bowen has made it clear that he does not want to remain at the club simply to watch the rest of the squad dismantled around him.

The 29-year-old is understood to have informed those close to the situation that his willingness to stay is closely linked to West Ham’s ambition and ability to retain the majority of their key players.

That is where Kretinsky’s thinking aligns with Bowen’s.

The Czech businessman views the winger as one of the most important figures at the club and believes he should be central to West Ham’s promotion push next season.

As a result, we understand there is a genuine belief internally that Bowen can be persuaded to stay if the club resist the temptation to sanction multiple high-profile sales.

The prospect of retaining both Bowen and Summerville, while generating significant funds through the sale of Fernandes, is increasingly viewed as the ideal outcome by those at the top of the club.

Whether that proves possible remains to be seen, however.

Interest in Fernandes continues to grow, and there is no shortage of suitors willing to discuss a major deal. Manchester United continue to push for his signing, though INEOS continues to play hardball over the fee.

Bowen and Summerville, meanwhile, will remain attractive targets for clubs seeking proven Premier League quality and their resolve will certainly be tested over the summer window.

But for now, Kretinsky’s position is clear.

West Ham need to sell to rebuild, but TEAMtalk understands he believes one major departure should be enough.

And if he gets his way, Fernandes could be the only star name sacrificed this summer, leaving Bowen and the rest of the club’s core group to spearhead an immediate push back to the Premier League.

READ NEXT: Double £115m Man Utd deal ON with midfielder ‘expected’ to sign and ‘contacts alive’ for brilliant left-back transfer