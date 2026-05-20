Manchester United have made fresh checks on West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes and are now firmly leading the pursuit of the talented Portuguese youngster, well-placed TEAMtalk sources confirm.

The 21-year-old, signed by the Hammers from Southampton for £40million last summer, has stood out this season with his combative style, intelligent passing and maturity beyond his years.

Fernandes has made 25 Premier League appearances for West Ham so far this season, starting in all but one of those, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Despite West Ham’s precarious position and now major relegation threat, Fernandes’ performances have drawn widespread acclaim and placed him firmly on the radar of several elite clubs.

As we have long reported, Man Utd are understood to be extremely keen on securing his signature. Fresh enquiries have been made in recent days, and the midfielder is favoured by many within the Old Trafford hierarchy.

The Red Devils are planning a significant summer overhaul and intend to sign multiple midfielders as they look to add depth, dynamism and long-term quality to Michael Carrick’s squad.

Sources indicate that Man Utd fully understand Fernandes would be very keen on the move to Old Trafford, viewing it as a major step up in his career.

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Man Utd face fierce competition for West Ham maestro

Portugal youth international Fernandes is said to be particularly attracted by the prospect of playing Champions League football and representing one of England’s most storied clubs.

He is believed to idolise Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes, raising the exciting possibility of the pair linking up in midfield in the future. They also have a strong relationship off the pitch.

West Ham continue to place a high valuation on their asset, suggesting a minimum asking price of £80million.

That figure could dramatically change should the Hammers be relegated, however.

Fernandes remains under contract until 2030, giving the London club some leverage, but his desire for regular top-level football could prove decisive.

Paris Saint-Germain have registered interest and made contact with his representatives, while Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation.

European scouts have been regular visitors to West Ham matches in recent weeks. Sources say he is a player who is sounded out daily and will move this summer.

With the summer transfer window drawing nearer, Man Utd appear best placed to strike, provided they are willing to meet West Ham’s demands.

For Fernandes, a move to Old Trafford would offer the platform many believe his considerable talent deserves and a chance to play alongside his countryman Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese has been described as a must-signing for United this summer, while labelled a hybrid of a Man City icon, as well as a high-quality PSG duo.

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