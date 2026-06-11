Manchester United have been tipped to “eventually” bring Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford by a journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the names of the midfielders that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are now focusing on after deciding to abandon their pursuit of Elliot Anderson.

On May 14, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively broke the news that Man Utd have been in contact with the agents of Fernandes.

Sources told us at the time that Fernandes is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier this month that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is personally keen on a deal for Fernandes.

Although West Ham have been relegated from the Premier League, the Hammers will not sell Fernandes on the cheap.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that West Ham want £85million for Fernandes.

Although a fee of £85m is a lot of money, it is still less than what it would cost to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, with The Daily Mail reporting that the Tricky Trees want £130million for the England international midfielder.

According to journalist Chris Winterburn, Man Utd will “eventually” get a deal done for Fernandes.

The reporter, who has almost 22,000 followers on X, has revealed that Man Utd also plan to sign either Carlos Baleba from Brighton and Hove Albion or Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United next.

Winterburn said on Theatre of Red: “I think Manchester United will eventually end up signing Mateus Fernandes.

“I think he’s part of the three midfield players the club identified to come in.

“My understanding of the situation was they would want two players that raise the floor of the midfield, that complement Kobbie Mainoo well, and can start games where maybe Mainoo needs a rest, or he wants to change things up a bit.

“Ederson and Fernandes are two players that fit into that bracket, is my understanding of it.

“With obviously Fernandes, there’s a lot of potential there to reach the elite level.

“But I think for now, he may be, not necessarily, it’s maybe him kind of say a rotation option, but he’d be a player that raises the floor.

“And then after that, the plan is to sign a midfielder who raises the ceiling.

“And I think my understanding of it is those two players, it’s going to be one of Carlos Baleba or Sandro Tonali.”

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Man Utd have FIVE alternatives to Elliot Anderson – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have officially abandoned their pursuit of Anderson.

With Man City willing to pay at least £121m, Man Utd do not want to go to that level and are moving on to other targets.

Sources have told us that West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Bournemouth star Alex Scott, Brighton ace Carlos Baleba and VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller are the five midfielders that Man Utd will now focus on.

Man Utd are assessing other options as well, but the aforementioned midfielders are their key targets.

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