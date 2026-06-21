Manchester United have reportedly struck an ‘agreement’ with top midfield target Mateus Fernandes, amid rival interest from Tottenham, and TEAMtalk understands that West Ham have stepped up plans to replace him as they anticipate his big-money departure.

We have long reported how strengthening in midfield is the Red Devils’ priority this summer and they moved quickly to agree a deal of around £34million with Atalanta for Ederson.

The Brazilian maestro confirmed in an interview following his country’s 3-0 World Cup win over Haiti that the move is ‘almost all sorted’ and it would be a monumental shock if that deal wasn’t to be made official soon.

But Man Utd are looking to bring in at least two new midfielders and have set their sights on West Ham star Fernandes.

As previously reported, Man Utd have been big admirers of Fernandes for months, though Real Madrid are also keen on the 21-year-old, as they look to bolster their engine room.

We revealed on Friday that Tottenham Hotspur have burst into the race for Fernandes, too – information which has since been confirmed by other outlets.

However, despite the mounting competition, Man Utd have reportedly taken a big step towards winning the race for Fernandes, who is valued at around £80million by West Ham.

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According to Football Insider, Man Utd have now ‘agreed personal terms’ with Fernandes, and now an agreement with West Ham is all that stands in the way of his signing.

The Red Devils ‘are making progress towards a full transfer agreement’ with Fernandes ‘expected to leave’ West Ham before the end of the summer, per the report.

Football Insider adds: ‘Sources have revealed that the Hammers are holding out for over £80million for the midfielder, with Man United hoping to conclude a deal worth £65m plus add ons.

‘The 20-times Premier League champions will hope that the offer of Champions League football will allow them to beat Tottenham to the signing of Fernandes, but transfer chiefs do not want to be drawn into a bidding war.’

Intriguingly, West Ham appear increasingly resigned to losing the Portuguese, following their relegation from the Premier League.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday that West Ham are showing interest in Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan.

The 23-year-old is viewed as a potential replacement for Fernandes, though the Hammers face competition from Wolves and Southampton.

The three clubs are keen to inject younger, dynamic options into their squads, with Mulligan fitting the profile they are targeting this summer.

This all points to Fernandes leaving West Ham, and Man Utd appear to be in pole position as things stand.

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