Manchester United believe they possess a significant advantage in the race for Mateus Fernandes, and that comes in the form of director of football Jason Wilcox, TEAMtalk understands.

The Red Devils are stepping up their pursuit of the West Ham United midfielder as they continue plans for a major summer rebuild, and sources have told TEAMtalk that Wilcox’s long-standing relationship with Fernandes could prove decisive.

Man Utd are one of a host of elite clubs monitoring the Portugal international after his outstanding campaign at the London Stadium, but insiders believe Wilcox’s connection to the player gives Old Trafford a unique edge.

Before Wilcox departed Southampton to join Man Utd in April 2024, we understand he had already been instrumental in laying the groundwork for Fernandes’ move from Sporting CP to St Mary’s.

The United sporting director identified Fernandes as a player with the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder and remained a huge admirer even after leaving the south coast.

Sources say Wilcox has continued to follow the 21-year-old’s progress closely and has been particularly impressed by his performances since moving to West Ham, where he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders.

That admiration has now evolved into concrete interest. Man Utd are actively assessing midfield reinforcements this summer, and Fernandes is viewed internally as one of the standout options available.

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Man Utd have ace card in Mateus Fernandes race

Competition for Fernandes’ signature, however, remains fierce. TEAMtalk has already revealed that some of Europe’s biggest clubs have made contact regarding a move in recent weeks.

Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs keeping close tabs on his situation, while Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have all held discussions with the player’s representatives this month as they evaluate potential moves.

The growing interest comes as little surprise given Fernandes’ rapid rise over the past 12 months.

West Ham are fully aware of his value and have initially placed an £80million valuation on the midfielder.

However, sources close to the player’s camp suggest a deal could potentially be completed for a figure below that asking price should serious negotiations begin.

Crucially for Man Utd, TEAMtalk can confirm that Wilcox has personally maintained contact with Fernandes’ camp regarding his future.

Those conversations have helped strengthen United’s position and there is a belief within Old Trafford that they would be difficult to beat if the race ultimately comes down to convincing the player.

United’s confidence stems not only from Wilcox’s relationship with Fernandes but also from the sporting project currently being presented to him.

The club are planning significant midfield changes this summer, and Fernandes is seen as a player capable of becoming a cornerstone of the next generation at Old Trafford.

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Man Utd’s midfield rebuild is underway

United’s pursuit of Fernandes also forms part of a wider midfield rebuild taking shape at Old Trafford.

Casemiro has already departed the club, while a deal is in place for Atalanta midfielder Ederson to arrive this summer.

However, United’s business in the middle of the park is unlikely to stop there.

Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte is also expected to move on, with sources indicating United are hopeful a strong World Cup campaign could help accelerate his departure and maximise interest in the midfielder.

Those exits would create significant room within the squad and finances for further additions, and TEAMtalk understands there is a growing belief that United could ultimately recruit as many as three midfielders during the current window.

Fernandes is viewed as one of the standout candidates to become part of that new-look engine room, with Wilcox convinced the Portuguese star possesses the quality and potential to thrive at the heart of United’s next generation.

While no formal bid has yet been submitted, United’s interest is very real and gathering momentum.

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