Manchester United have made fresh contacts over a potential move for West Ham star Mateus Fernandes as they continue their search for another midfielder this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Red Devils have moved quickly to agree a deal for Atalanta maestro Ederson, but we have consistently reported that they want to sign two new midfielders this summer.

Man Utd are big fans of Fernandes and monitored him closely throughout the season, with TEAMtalk first revealing their interest back in April.

However, they are not convinced by West Ham’s £80million-plus valuation of the player, especially as the Hammers have been relegated from the Premier League. With West Ham’s drop to the Championship, several clubs are attempting to negotiate a more realistic fee in the region of £50-60 million.

Fernandes, who arrived at the London Stadium from Southampton for £40million last year, has been one of the few bright spots in a difficult season.

His strong tackling, progressive passing and composure have attracted widespread interest despite the team’s struggles. United view him as a potential long-term option who could partner or succeed club captain Bruno Fernandes, a player the youngster idolises.

However, European champions Paris Saint-Germain could scupper Man Utd’s plans.

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We understand PSG remain in contact with Fernandes’ representatives and are big admirers of the player, viewing the Portugal youth international as a perfect addition to their midfield.

Sources say the lure of European Champions League football is of major interest to the ambitious 21-year-old, who is keen on a move to a club competing at the highest level.

He is understood to be very open to joining Man Utd or PSG should the right opportunity arise.

West Ham’s relegation has weakened their negotiating position, although his contract until 2030 provides some protection.

Other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, continue to monitor the situation, while European scouts have been regular visitors to the London Stadium.

Fernandes future looks increasingly certain to lie elsewhere, even though West Ham do want him to stay and help bolster their promotion push.

Manchester United and PSG appear best placed at present, but any deal will depend on bridging the valuation gap.

For the player, the opportunity to showcase his talents in the Champions League is something is one he won’t want to pass up on.

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