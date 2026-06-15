Real Madrid have now ‘made contact’ regarding a move for West Ham star Mateus Fernandes, TEAMtalk sources confirm, as Manchester United push to win the race for the midfielder.

The Red Devils are still considered the frontrunners, with club officials hopeful of progressing discussions swiftly.

As previously reported, we understand Man Utd are particularly keen to conclude a deal before rival interest, including from Paris Saint-Germain, gathers further momentum.

Following productive talks with the player’s agents and the preparation of their first bid, Man Utd are best placed to sign Fernandes, but are aware of competition from other interested parties.

The 21-year-old has made a strong impression since arriving at West Ham, notching three goals and four assists in a difficult Premier League campaign that ultimately saw the Hammers relegated.

Fernandes‘ composure, technical quality and ability to dictate play from central midfield have marked him out as one of the brightest young prospects in English football.

West Ham are braced for further approaches from other European clubs, with sources indicating they anticipate additional offers in the coming weeks. Now, Real Madrid have made their move.

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Real Madrid enquiry launched for top Man Utd target

Real Madrid have made a fresh enquiry over a move for Fernandes in the past 48 hours, TEAMtalk can reveal, as they, like Man Utd, push to revamp their midfield this summer.

New manager Jose Mourinho, backed by Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, has his eye on a number of top-class midfield targets.

Real Madrid have explored moves for the likes of Man City star Rodri and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, but Hammers ace Fernandes is now under consideration, too.

Despite the growing attention, Man Utd maintain a strong position. Michael Carrick is understood to see the youngster as a perfect fit for his system, capable of providing both defensive discipline and attacking creativity.

The club’s willingness to move early reflects a clear strategy of targeting high-potential talents who can develop into long-term assets.

West Ham, for their part, are under no immediate pressure to sell despite their relegation, and value Fernandes at around £80million after his encouraging start to life in east London.

The Hammers have already turned away interest from several sides and will demand a substantial package before considering any departure.

Nevertheless, the financial realities of modern football mean they need to sell him to fund their promotion charge in the Championship.

With the summer transfer window gathering pace, the coming days are expected to prove pivotal as the first real offer lands.

Should Man Utd secure their target, it would represent a notable coup and underline their ambition to build a competitive squad and build for the future under Carrick.

For now, all parties remain engaged as the battle for one of Europe’s most promising young midfielders continues.

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