Fabrizio Romano reveals what West Ham have ‘communicated’ to Mateus Fernandes amid Man Utd ‘talks’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed what West Ham United have told Mateus Fernandes about his future, as Manchester United continue to work hard to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford and win his signature ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

On May 14, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Man Utd had got in touch with the agents of Fernandes.

Sources told us at the time that Fernandes is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick and are aiming to make major signings in the summer transfer window.

Ederson Silva already has a deal in place to join Man Utd from Atalanta, with the Red Devils’ co-owners INEOS also looking for another midfielder to follow him to Old Trafford.

Fernandes has emerged as Man Utd’s top target, with Tottenham Hotspur also keen on the Portugal international midfielder, who is the subject of interest from Real Madrid, too.

Fraser Fletcher has reported that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is personally keen on a deal for Fernandes.

Sources have also told us that Man Utd are planning to make a bid for Fernandes imminently.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought West Ham’s perspective on a potential sale of Fernandes.

The Italian journalist has claimed that West Ham do not mind which club Fernandes decides to go to, as long as they get £85million for him.

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‘West Ham will sell Mateus Fernandes’ to the highest bidder

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me be clear.

“West Ham will sell Mateus Fernandes to the club offering the best money.

“So, West Ham don’t care if it’s called Tottenham, Man Utd, Real Madrid or whatever.

“Manchester United have been in talks with the agent of the player for a long time, and Man Utd also had direct contact with West Ham.

“So, Man Utd are working hard on this deal for Mateus Fernandes, and that remains my information.

“Man Utd are there.

“Tottenham are also there because Tottenham are pushing in a separate story compared to Sandro Tonali.

“Sandro Tonali is still there.

“So, Tottenham are working on it, and Manchester United are working on it.

“Real Madrid, the name was indicated by Jose Mourinho, but at the time, is still not advancing.

“But West Ham communicated to those close to the player, ‘Bring us the proposals. We start at £85million. That’s the starting price’.

“West Ham obviously hope to get more than this, with so many clubs involved.

“And, so the idea at West Ham is to get the best transfer fee possible for Mateus Fernandes.

“This is going to be the way to sign the player.

“Then obviously, the player can have preferences.”

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