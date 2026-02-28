Man Utd hold ‘talks’ with English gem’s agent and then REFUSE to meet transfer demands

Manchester United have taken a strong stance on signing Mateus Mane from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are set to avoid a potential blunder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported interest from Man Utd in a 2026 summer deal for Wolves forward Mane. Sources have told us that Arsenal and Liverpool scouts have also been following Mane’s progress.

With Wolves likely to get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, it is hard to envisage them being able to keep hold of Mane.

Although Wolves are determined to keep the 18-year-old forward even if they go down from the Premier League, the youngster’s talent, performances and potential mean that there will be offers for him.

There were reports earlier this month that Man Utd ‘have held initial talks with the agent of Mateus Mane’.

However, it seems that Man Utd are refusing to accede to Wolves’ demands and pay £50million (€57m, $67.4m) for him.

According to Football Insider, Wolves value Mane at £50m (€57m, $67.4m) , but Man Utd ‘will not pay’ that fee.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, have reportedly ‘decided that they will not be looking to meet the bottom club’s valuation for the attacking midfielder’.

The Red Devils are said to believe that Mane is ‘too raw’ to merit a price-tag of £50m (€57m, $67.4m).

Such a stance shows how prudent Man Utd are, as under the stewardship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Premier League club will not be taken for a ride when it comes to paying over the top for players.

Mane has made only 21 appearances for the Wolves first team so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Although Mane has demonstrated his versatility to play as a centre-forward and attacking midfielder, we must remember that he is still only 18 and has not pulled up any trees yet.

For £50m (€57m, $67.4m), Man Utd would be able to find better and more established attacking players, and they would not have any problem in convincing them to move to Old Trafford this summer if interim-manager Michael Carrick guides the team to Champions League qualification for next season.

