Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Wolves attacking midfielder Mateus Mane, and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the talented 18-year-old is a player to keep a very close eye on.

Wolves have endured a dismal season and, barring a miracle, will be relegated, with the Molineux club currently bottom of the Premier League table and a near-insurmountable 18 points away from safety.

But one of the huge positives for Wolves this season has been Mane, who has put in some fantastic performances since Rob Edwards has given him a consistent run in the first team.

Mane, who generally plays as an attacking midfielder but can also do a job deeper or out wide, has notched two goals and two assists in 18 senior appearances for Wolves so far.

And earlier this week, a report claimed that United have ‘initiated talks’ with Mane’s representatives regarding a potential summer move.

It’s been claimed that Mane could cost in the region of £50million, and the player will also have to decide whether he wants to stay at Wolves, likely in the Championship, or continue in the Premier League with another side.

Liverpool are also said to be interested in Mane, so offers from top clubs are expected come the end of the season.

‘A good player to go for’

We asked our transfer insider, Dean Jones, to do some digging on the Mane, United links. Interestingly, he understands a summer move for the Wolves star is a genuine possibility, as he fits the profile of player they are looking to bring in.

“Mateus Mane is being linked to United and I have had quite interesting reports on this one because people close to the club admit he is an interesting option and that his profile does make sense,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“He obviously has a sense of versatility for the attack and midfield, but he also has potential to grow into a star.

“When we consider what they want to do in the summer, he would be quite a good player to go for because he is the kind of progressive talent they want to invest in.

“We all know they are looking at signing well-established stars from within the Premier League, but they would like to start signing players like this too.

“The fact that he could provide cover in various positions across the side means the stories linking him to United for the summer are worth paying some attention to.”

Meanwhile, we understand Joshua Zirkzee is still facing uncertainty over his United future. The Red Devils plan to hold talks with the player at the end of the campaign to decide whether to move him on, after he’s failed to break into the side since Michael Carrick’s appointment.

Sources also indicate that United have an interesting plan to replace Zirkzee, if he does indeed depart.

In other news, shock reports suggest that United have emerged as favourites to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick, who’s currently thriving on loan with Lyon.

United allegedly aim to convince Madrid to sell the 19-year-old with a big financial proposal, while Arsenal have also made enquiries into his availability.

