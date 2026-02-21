Wolves sensation Mateus Mane has been identified as a top target by Manchester United and SIX other Premier League clubs, but TEAMtalk can reveal that four European giants have also joined the race, including Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old has been a big positive of an otherwise dismal season for Wolves, performing brilliantly since Rob Edwards has given him a consistent run in the first team.

With the Molineux club almost certain to be relegated, as they sit bottom of the table and a daunting 18 points away from safety, clubs are positioning themselves to try to prise Mane away in the summer.

We understand the race for Mateus Mane is intensifying, with the Wolves teenager now firmly on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including PSG and Bayern Munich.

We have previously confirmed that the teenage sensation is a top target for a host of Premier League heavyweights. Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Everton have all been keeping close tabs on Mane’s progress, with scouts regularly in attendance at Molineux to monitor his development.

But sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that the interest in Mane is no longer confined to England. German giants Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund – all clubs with a track record of shopping for young English talent – have been watching the Wolves starlet in recent weeks, and have been hugely impressed by his technical ability and maturity beyond his years.

Everything points towards a furious battle for Mane’s signature this summer, and PSG are also primed to throw their hat into the ring…

Major move beckons for Wolves star

Source confirm European champions PSG have joined the chase, with their recruitment team having watched Mane on more than one occasion since January.

It’s little wonder Mane is attracting such attention. Mane has already made 16 Premier League appearances including 10 starts – scoring twice and also claiming two assists, and has been a huge reason behind their improved form since Edwards’s appointment.

With Premier League and European giants circling, Wolves face a major battle to keep hold of one of their brightest prospects.

The coming months will be pivotal as the Black Country club look to fend off interest from both home and abroad in a bid to keep Mane at Molineux.

From the player’s point of view, sources indicate he is very happy with how things have progressed in recent months and sources have told us that he is in no hurry to leave Molineux.

But the opportunity to join a top side could prove tempting to pass up, so it’ll be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move for the dynamic attacking midfielder.

