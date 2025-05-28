Manchester United are expected to grant Matheus Cunha an emotional demand and with the payment structure in his £62.5m deal and personal terms both agreed, a medical is all that awaits.

Man Utd made the Wolves and Brazil ace, 26, their No 1 transfer target heading into the early phase of the summer transfer window.

Cunha lit up Molineux last term, notching 15 goals and six assists (Premier League only) and proved a nightmare for opposition defences week in, week out.

Cunha gave the green light to signing for Man Utd long before their defeat in the Europa League final. That loss ensured United have no European football on offer next term, though such is Cunha’s desire to sign for the Red Devils it does not matter.

Personal terms are agreed and after a brief discussion between the two clubs, so too are the payment terms in his £62.5m switch.

Man Utd had attempted to convince Wolves into accepting the £62.5m Cunha’s release clause is set at over a five-year period.

Wolves refused to budge from the terms in Cunha’s contract that stipulate the payments must be made in three instalments over two years.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, United are desperate to not let a Cunha deal slip away and have met Wolves’ demands.

Another demand in line to be met centres around Cunha and what shirt number he’ll take.

There are no shortage of iconic numbers at Man Utd, with the No 10 shirt up there with the very best.

And according to talkSPORT, Cunha had personally ‘demanded’ the 10 shirt ‘as part of his contract negotiations.’

That number is currently occupied by Marcus Rashford, though the academy graduate is on the way out of Old Trafford for good.

After Aston Villa opted against taking up the £40m option to buy in Rashford’s loan, Man Utd have made the forward available for general sale for the same £40m sum.

As such, the report stated Man Utd are ‘expected to grant’ Cunha’s wish and once Rashford departs, he’ll take the 10 shirt.

That means Cunha is in line to follow in the footsteps of many a Man Utd legend who wore that famous number.

Among those to line up in the 10 include Denis Law, Mark Hughes, Teddy Sheringham, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.

Prior to Rashford, the most recent occupier of the shirt was Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

