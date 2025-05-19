Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Matheus Cunha after he turned down the chance to join Arsenal, as Gary Neville analyses why the Wolves forward would suit Ruben Amorim’s system at Old Trafford.

Cunha is one of Amorim’s top targets in the summer transfer window, with the Man Utd head coach planning to use him as one of the number 10s in his system. The Brazil international forward has been in fine form this season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances for Wolves.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 1 that Man Utd were “increasingly confident” of signing Cunha from Wolves.

There had been suggestions since then that Arsenal could make a move to hijack a deal, but Sky Sports have now revealed that Cunha will indeed make the move to Old Trafford.

The report published on Monday has claimed that Cunha ‘is set to join Manchester United after the season ends this weekend’.

Man Utd will trigger the £62.5million release clause in the Brazil international forward’s contract.

According to Sky Sports, Cunha is aware that he is in demand, but the 25-year-old ‘loves United’ and ‘wants to play’ for Amorim’s side.

‘The deal is almost agreed’, claims the report, which has added that Arsenal and Aston Villa ‘have held exploratory talks’ but the Brazilian only wants to join Man Utd.

Described as “absolutely sensational” by former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on BBC MOTD in November 2024, Cunha has scored 17 goals and given six assists in 34 appearances for Wolves this season.

Man Utd are a lowly 16th in the Premier League table this season, but they have reached the final of the Europa League.

Winning against Tottenham Hotspur this week will see Man Utd qualify for the Champions League next season.

Matheus Cunha backed for Man Utd success

Former Man Utd star Neville believes that Cunha would be a success under Amorim.

The pundit told Sky Sports News: “Man Utd are desperate in that position. You think of what Manchester United are playing now, they’ve let Jadon Sancho go, they’ve let (Marcus) Rashford go, they’ve let Antony go, so three players who are natural players who travel with the ball.

“They’re playing with (Alejandro) Garnacho at the moment but then they’re lopsided. On the other side, sometimes it’s (Joshua) Zirkzee when he was fit, or they’ve got Bruno Fernandes stepping up in moments.

“Mason Mount’s come in there but they need someone who can beat players, they need someone who’s equally as good running through the middle with the ball and travelling with the ball, and go out wide and support the wing-back.

“So he’s a type of player that you could see Manchester United being interested in, that would suit this system that Ruben Amorim wants to play.

“They’ve lost three players who play in that type of position so they need to fulfil that, they’ll need to fill those roles definitely or else they’re going to struggle.

“They need to score goals. Ruben Amorim said at the weekend we’re just struggling to score goals, so you need players who can take risks, good in the final third, and Cunha’s got a lot of ability.”

