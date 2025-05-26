Man Utd masterclass as HUGE Matheus Cunha transfer update emerges

Manchester United have struck a very clever deal for Matheus Cunha, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, as Gary Neville’s verdict on the prospect of the Wolves forward joining Ruben Amorim’s side emerges.

It has been a terrible season for Man Utd, who finished as low as 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. Under Amorim, results and performances were expected to improve, but things have gone backwards under Erik ten Hag’s successor.

However, Man Utd plan to come back stronger next season, and one of the players that the Red Devils believe will help them get back to their old glory is Cunha.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 1 that Man Utd were “increasingly confident” of signing Cunha.

Amorim wants to sign the Wolves forward to play as one of the two number 10s in his system.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Cunha has a release clause of £62.5million in his contract at Wolves.

With the Premier League season now finished, Man Utd are set to complete the deal to bring the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Romano has given the deal his ‘Here we go’ and has revealed that Man Utd have managed to convince Wolves about paying the release clause in installments.

This is a Man Utd masterclass, as the Red Devils have Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) issues, especially after they failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Romano wrote on X: “Matheus Cunha to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties involved.

“Cunha will sign deal until June 2030 with option until 2031. Wolves to receive £62.5m clause value in installments. Formal steps/contracts to be checked next week.”

Another trusted journalist, Ben Jacobs, has revealed that Cunha will wear the number 10 shirt at Man Utd.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Matheus Cunha has agreed a five-year contract with #MUFC.

“Manchester United will now approach Wolves this week. Cunha has a £62.5m clause.

“Cunha expected to wear No.10 at #MUFC if all goes to plan.”

Matheus Cunha backed for Man Utd success

Former Man Utd star Neville believes that Cunha would be a success under Amorim.

The pundit told Sky Sports News his month: “Man Utd are desperate in that position. You think of what Manchester United are playing now, they’ve let Jadon Sancho go, they’ve let (Marcus) Rashford go, they’ve let Antony go, so three players who are natural players who travel with the ball.

“They’re playing with (Alejandro) Garnacho at the moment but then they’re lopsided. On the other side, sometimes it’s (Joshua) Zirkzee when he was fit, or they’ve got Bruno Fernandes stepping up in moments.

“Mason Mount’s come in there but they need someone who can beat players, they need someone who’s equally as good running through the middle with the ball and travelling with the ball, and go out wide and support the wing-back.

“So he’s a type of player that you could see Manchester United being interested in, that would suit this system that Ruben Amorim wants to play.

“They’ve lost three players who play in that type of position so they need to fulfil that, they’ll need to fill those roles definitely or else they’re going to struggle.

“They need to score goals. Ruben Amorim said at the weekend we’re just struggling to score goals, so you need players who can take risks, good in the final third, and Cunha’s got a lot of ability.”

