Man Utd ‘agree’ deal for ‘absolutely sensational’ star after Arsenal ‘concern’

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Matheus Cunha after Arsenal hesitated to make a move for the Wolves forward, according to the Brazilian media, but a respected English journalist has allayed excitement among the Old Trafford faithful.

One of the areas that Man Utd are desperate to strengthen in the summer transfer window is attack. With the 22-year-old Rasmus Hojlund struggling to find his feet in the Premier League and Joshua Zirkzee not a natural number nine, the Europa League semi-finalists need to sign a top-quality striker if they are to challenge for the Champions League places in the Premier League table next season.

One of the players that Man Utd have identified for the forward position is Wolves star Cunha.

The 25-year-old Brazil international forward has scored 14 goals and given four assists in 25 Premier League starts this season.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on April 18 that Man Utd “hold concrete interest” in Cunha , who has a release clause of £62.5million in his contract at Wolves.

There has been speculation since that Man Utd have opened talks over a summer deal for the forward, and now it has been reported in Brazil that an agreement with Cunha has been reached.

Goal Brasil has claimed that Man Utd have ‘reached an agreement’ with Cunha, who will swap Wolves for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are said to be ready to pay Cunha’s release clause of £62.5million and bring him to Old Trafford.

Reports of Man Utd deciding to press ahead for Cunha comes after it was revealed that Arsenal have concerns over the Brazilian – whose “football IQ is absolutely sensational”, according to former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on BBC Match of Day in November 2024.

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal have been considering a move for the Wolves ace, but the north London club do not want to get involved in a bidding war over the former Atletico Madrid man.

The report has added that ‘there is hesitation behind the scenes over whether his output is truly sustainable at the very highest level, while there is also some concern around his discipline’.

‘Arsenal are making a conscious effort to avoid high-profile transfer battles unless a signing is seen as virtually risk-free, and Cunha does not quite tick that box’, adds GMS.

The Gunners have also noticed that Cunha ‘has been slightly overperforming his expected goal contributions’ this season and are not sure if he can maintain it in the long run.

David Ornstein says Cunha to Man Utd not done yet

Respected journalist David Ornstein has given his take on the situation of Man Utd and Cunha.

While The Athletic reporter has revealed that the forward does indeed want to move to Old Trafford, an agreement on personal terms has not been reached yet.

Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “The priority for United in this upcoming transfer window is attack. They are looking at a centre-forward and a No. 10 as their main focus.

“They want to get on with it pretty quickly. The finances are in place, as I understand it, to do the deals they would like to do. They do NOT depend on European football, I’m told, nor on sales to necessitate them.

“Their main focus for the No 10 position is Matheus Cunha of Wolves. He has a £62.5m release clause.

“He wants to come, we’re told, but personal terms would still need to be agreed, which is not a formality.

“Let’s see if other clubs come in for him as well – but there is optimism at Old Trafford that they can land him.

“They have alternatives; the likes of Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth and Tyler Dibling of Southampton, but Cunha is the one they are focusing on. It’s not close just yet, but I could see this one developing rapidly.”

