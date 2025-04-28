Manchester United are pressing ahead with their quest to sign Matheus Cunha, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the latest on the Wolves forward, who has also broken his silence on his future.

Cunha has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and has arguably been the main reason why Wolves have managed to hold onto their top-flight status. The 25-year-old Brazil international forward has scored 15 goals and given six assists in 26 league starts this campaign.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on April 18 that Man Utd want to sign Cunha from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

There have since been reports that Man Utd are in talks with Cunha’s representatives, with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim keen on deploying him as one of his two number 10s.

Italian journalist Romano revealed on his YouTube channel last week that talks between Man Utd and Cunha’s entourage have been very positive, with the Premier League club encouraged to trigger his release clause of £62.5million.

Romano said: “Manchester United are making progress on a daily basis on the Matheus Cunha deal, Very positive conversations.

“Manchester United management, Ruben Amorim, who is fully involved in this process, they are all looking in the same direction.”

The trusted transfer expert continued: “The Champions League is not a deal-breaker for the player.

“Matheus Cunha is still ready to accept the proposal from Manchester United.

“They need more, at least one more meeting, to fix some details. But my understanding is that United want to make it happen as soon as possible.”

Romano has provided a further update on Cunha’s situation on X, revealing on Monday that talks over a contract are in the final stages and

The well-connected reporter has added that the Wolves forward – whose “football IQ” was described as “absolutely sensational” by former Manchester City defender Micah Richards on BBC MOTD in November 2024 – is keen on moving to Old Trafford and working with Amorim.

The journalist noted: “Manchester United keep working to seal Matheus Cunha deal very soon, plan confirmed since one week ago.

“Negotiations underway on final contract details for the Brazilian who’s keen on joining the project.”

Matheus Cunha breaks silence on Wolves future

While privately there are talks ongoing over a summer exit, Cunha has publicly maintained that he is happy at Wolves and is committed to the Premier League club.

The Shields Gazette quotes Cunha as saying: “We are very committed to this club, everyone, and want to show the fans our capacity. We’re starting to get the points we deserve and show everyone our work.

“Right now it is easy to talk about [Vitor Pereira, Wolves head coach]. He came here to help us, this is the most important point. When you show these kind of things on the pitch, he has his hand in it.

“Everyone is very happy to have him and all the coaches around. I always say that I am always happy to play for this team. Sometimes my emotion is too much because I love to be here.”

In December 2024, Wolves manager Vitor Pereira raved about Cunha after he helped the team to a 2-0 win against 10-man Man Utd.

The Wolves boss said at the time that he wants the forward to stay at the club for the long term.

Pereira said: “He is a special player. He can do things that can make the difference in small details.”

The Wolves manager added: “I think it is not about work, it is about quality, his individual quality.

“Matheus Cunha is a player, in my opinion, who can reach high standards in this league. I hope not [elsewhere] because we need him.”

