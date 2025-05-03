Matheus Cunha’s proposed move to Manchester United this summer could well have taken a giant leap forward after the Wolves star’s father dropped a big hint over the Brazilian’s next destination.

Ruben Amorim is looking to revamp his forward line this summer, given United’s struggles in front of goal in the Premier League this season, with a new No.9 and also another playmaker being targeted.

Molineux favourite Cunha is able to fill both of those roles and, as TEAMtalk reported recently, a deal is believed to be close to being agreed.

But in a fresh twist, Cunha’s father Carmelo, has added more fuel to the fire that a Man Utd switch could soon come to fruition.

During a birthday gathering, Wolves star Cunha, his father Carmelo, Joao Gomes, Andre and Pedro Lima, were all pictured together. Carmelo, who took to social media platform Instagram to share that occasion, wrote: “Relaxed moment at Pedrinho Gomes’ first birthday in Wolverhampton, UK.”

One of the top-liked comments on the post read, “Welcome to United,” and it even received a ‘like’ from Carmelo himself – fuelling more speculation over Cunha’s next destination.

Cunha currently has a £62.5million exit clause, which came into play when he penned a new long-term deal at Wolves back in February.

Talks of an exit have ramped up recent weeks though after the Molineux outfit secured their Premier League status with an impressive run of form under Vitor Pereira.

They have, however, shown a willingness to sell key players in recent seasons to stay compliant with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Wolves already planning for life without Cunha

It’s reported that Pereira’s side may be approaching the financial threshold for the current accounting period – although that is not confirmed.

Speaking about the transfer rumours, the Wolves head coach said that his team intend to kick on next season “with or without” the 13-cap Brazil forward.

“I hope we can do good work together, because to move forward and to make the next step, we don’t need millions and millions, we need to have intelligence, to find players with the profile that we need,” Pereira said.

“If we find the right players and we create the right spirit in the small town with these people, it’s easier.

“The club will move forward to build a strong team, for sure – with Cunha or without Cunha. You cannot build a club around one player.”

If Cunha does end up at Old Trafford next season, his versatility would be a tremendous asset to Amorim.

The Brazil international, who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 33 games this term, has lined up as an attacking midfielder, a No.10, a central striker and also in both wide positions.

That sort of position-flex would arguably make Cunha a transform steal, if United are willing to cough up his release clause.

