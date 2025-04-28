Paul Scholes has shared his doubts on Matheus Cunha as Manchester United press ahead to sign the Wolves forward, with the TNT Sports pundit also giving his verdict on the Red Devils’ Europa League tie against Athletic Bilbao.

Cunha has been one of the stars in the Premier League this season and is arguably the best player that Wolves have got on their books right now. The 25-year-old Brazil international forward’s 15 league goals this campaign have been key to Vitor Pereira’s side avoiding the dreaded drop to the Championship.

Man Utd are among the clubs keen on Cunha , with TEAMtalk transfer contributor Ben Jacobs reporting on April 18 that the Red Devils are interested in a summer deal for the Wolves ace.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has since reported that “negotiations (are) underway on final contract details”, with Cunha “keen” on leaving Wolves for Man Utd.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim himself is said to be keen on working with Cunha at Old Trafford.

Red Devils legend Scholes is aware of the club’s quest to sign Cunha, but he has raised doubts on whether the Brazilian, who has a release clause of £62.5million in his contract at Wolves, would fit into Amorim’s plans.

GiveMeSport and Football Insider both have reported that Amorim plans to use Cunha in the number 10 role, but Scholes does not think that the Brazilian ace would flourish at Old Trafford.

Scholes told TNT Sports: “He looks like he’s got the attributes that Ruben Amorim wants.

“He knows that physically, his team are just not strong or quick enough, so Matheus Cunha is obviously athletic, and he’s got quality with 15 league goals this season.

“I just worry for any signing coming to Manchester United at the minute. It just feels like it’s such a bad place to go. The quality of play right now is so poor.

“And with Cunha, is he a centre-forward or is he a wide player? There’s no doubt that he has quality and of course, it would be nice to sign him, but I worry about where he fits in.

“You can sign the best three players in the world, and I think they’ll struggle coming into this team at the minute, but they’ve got to start somewhere.”

Paul Scholes predicts Man Utd vs Athletic Bilbao

While Man Utd have been dire in the Premier League, they have been very good in the Europa League.

The Red Devils have reached the semi-finals of the European club competition, where they will face LaLiga outfit Athletic.

While Scholes does not think that Man Utd should be considered favourites heading into the tie, the TNT Sports pundit believes that Amorim’s side could go all the way and win the competition.

Scholes said: “Man Utd have been a disaster in the Premier League this year. It’s been really difficult to watch and again it was difficult once more against Bournemouth.

“The Europa League has given them a little bit of life. Winning it will not save their season because the Premier League is your bread and butter and that’s where you’ll be judged, and I think Amorim knows that.

“There’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel with the Europa League for the fans especially. They’ve got a tough game against Athletic Club as they’re one of the better teams left in the competition. I think being at home in the second leg helps them.

“If they were away in the second leg, I think they’d really struggle to get through, but if they can go over there and get a result, then the crowd at Old Trafford in that second leg can really get you through.

“You wouldn’t be putting your money on them and calling them favourites to win it because of how inconsistent they are, but out of the four teams, they’ve got as good a chance as any of them.”

