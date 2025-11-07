Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has given his honest verdict on Casemiro, amid claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already decided to offload him next summer.

Cunha plays with Casemiro for the Brazil national team and is also a team-mate of the former Real Madrid midfielder at club level, following his move from Wolves to Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

Casemiro is out of contract at Man Utd at the end of the season, but the Premier League club do have the option to extend it by a further year.

Despite being 33 years of age, Casemiro is a regular in Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim’s team, having scored three goals and given one assist in eight starts in the Premier League so far this season.

However, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to let Casemiro leave as a free agent next summer and will not trigger the 12-month option, according to Football Insider.

TEAMtalk understands that the only way that Man Utd could keep Casemiro beyond next summer is if he agrees to take a pay cut on his massive £350,000-a-week salary.

Cunha’s latest comments on Casemiro, who won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League five times with Real Madrid, could give Man Utd some food for thought regarding keeping the Brazilian defensive midfielder, who cost the Red Devils £70million (€79.65m, $92.2m) in transfer fees (including add-ons) when they signed him in 2022.

The former Wolves forward told The Sun about Casemiro: “All the history that he has in the past years was something that is easier to talk about him, you know, how successful he is in football.

“Every day he shows why, how he works and how focused he is in the games, you know, in the training, outside of the pitch, how he talks to you.

“He has the winning mentality and someone with me, amazing, he will try to help me.

“I remember when I was called up in the national team, he was close to me.

“This is very interesting because now we play together and he was already Casemiro, you know, for us, national team.

“He won a lot of things with Real Madrid.

“And of course, to play with him now, we always talk to him and to pick this Casemiro from Real Madrid to United to maybe help him have more titles.

“And I can have my wall with my ones!”

