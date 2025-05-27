Matheus Cunha is poised to undergo a medical at Manchester United after the terms of his £62.5million (€75.5m / $84m) release clause at Wolves were met on Tuesday.

The two Premier League sides have been in regular contact over the payment structure for the deal after it emerged last week that the Red Devils had made a significant breakthrough in the chase for the attacker’s signature.

Sky Sports News reports that Wolves have now given Man Utd permission to conclude the deal with 26-year-old Cunha and start a medical.

The Brazilian is happy to make the move to Old Trafford despite the club missing out on European football for next season. Indeed, Cunha still views United as one of the biggest clubs in the world and an attractive proposition for any player.

The explosive attacker enjoyed another standout season for the Molineux outfit, scoring 17 goals and adding six assists across 34 games in all competitions.

He is expected to line up as one of Ruben Amorim’s two No.10s next season, although he is capable of playing out wide or as a central striker.

Man Utd forced to buckle over Cunha payments

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that United will have to pay the fee over three instalments and not the five they initially wanted.

Indeed, speaking about how the agreement went down, Solhekol said: “What happened [on Tuesday] is that United contacted Wolves and said they would like to trigger the clause but would like to pay the £62.5m in five instalments. Wolves turned around and said you’ve got to read the contract, it’s there in black and white – we signed a new contract with the player in January, these are the terms of the contract, if you want him, the £62.5m needs to be paid in three instalments over two years. United have gone back to Wolves and said they’ll accept those terms.

“United don’t want to waste any time, they are pushing ahead to sign him and Wolves have said fine that’s all good, you’ve triggered the release clause, we will now give you permission to speak to the player and also for the player to have a medical.

“So if all goes well with the medical, Matheus Cunha will become a Manchester United player.

“A lot of people who don’t support Manchester United are asking, ‘Where’s the money coming from? We thought United were in trouble financially, we thought they’d missed out on the Champions League, potentially £100m, how come straight away they can afford to sign Matheus Cunha? Well obviously the £62.5m is not being paid in one lump sum, like most transfers it’s being paid in instalments and it’s going to be three instalments of £21m.

“Now for a club the size of Manchester United you would have to say that is affordable, of course they have got financial fair play PSR concerns like all other clubs, of course players will be leaving Manchester United this summer as well but Cunha won’t be the only signing. I think they will make other signings, but the signings really have to work because you speak to a lot of people in football and they will tell you Manchester United’s recruitment has just not been good enough.”

