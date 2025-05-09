Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has received a huge boost in his quest to sign one of his main targets, but there could be a late threat from Arsenal and Newcastle United, according to a report.

The Red Devils may have reached the final of the Europa League, but it cannot mask the hugely disappointing season they have had. Man Utd have been dire in the Premier League, first under Erik ten Hag and then under Amorim, and could end up as low as 17th in the table.

The Man Utd chiefs are fully aware of the need to strengthen, and they have been working hard behind the scenes to build a competitive squad for next season.

One of the players that Man Utd’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, and head coach Amorim are keen on is Matheus Cunha.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 1 that Man Utd are “increasingly confident” of signing Cunha from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Some sources have told TEAMtalk that it is “a done deal”, with Man Utd ready to pay the Brazil international forward’s release clause of £62.5million.

Amorim plans to use Cunha, described as “a special player” by his Wolves manager Vitor Pereira in December 2024, as one of his two number 10s.

TEAMtalk understands that the Red Devils’ discussions with Cunha are “advanced”, and TBR has now noted that the forward ‘wants to join Man United’

The report, though, has claimed that the agents of the 25-year-old Brazilian star are planning to hold talks with at least two other clubs.

Cunha’s representatives ‘have meetings scheduled’ with Arsenal and Newcastle United, with the headline in the TBR report stating ‘Surprise Arsenal twist emerges amid Matheus Cunha to Manchester United talks’.

Man Utd, though, are still hopeful of getting a deal for Cunha wrapped up by the end of the season.

Man Utd warned against signing Matheus Cunha

As Man Utd press ahead with their pursuit of Cunha, a former Old Trafford star has warned the club against signing the Wolves forward.

Paul Scholes has explained why Man Utd should avoid a deal for Cunha.

Scholes told TNT Sports last month: “He looks like he’s got the attributes that Ruben Amorim wants.

“He knows that physically, his team are just not strong or quick enough, so Matheus Cunha is obviously athletic, and he’s got quality with 15 league goals this season.

“I just worry for any signing coming to Manchester United at the minute. It just feels like it’s such a bad place to go. The quality of play right now is so poor.

“And with Cunha, is he a centre-forward or is he a wide player? There’s no doubt that he has quality and of course, it would be nice to sign him, but I worry about where he fits in.

“You can sign the best three players in the world, and I think they’ll struggle coming into this team at the minute, but they’ve got to start somewhere.”

