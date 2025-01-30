Mathys Tel chooses Man Utd, as transfer approved and likely deal conditions revealed

Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel ‘wants Manchester United’ above all other suitors, and multiple reports have detailed the very latest on the Frenchman’s future.

Tel has quickly emerged as a hot topic at the back end of the winter window. With the February 3 deadline fast approaching, there are less than five days remaining for Premier League sides to register new signings.

Tel, 19, is on the radars of no fewer than FOUR different EPL clubs – Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The quartet are all seeking an addition in the striker position and Tel not only wants out of Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians have also greenlit an exit.

Taking to X on Tuesday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Mathys Tel has just decided to leave Bayern in January! Bayern and player side will assess all the options on the market.”

That has since been followed up by Bayern’s Director of Sport, Max Eberl, confirming there’s no bad blood between the club and Tel after he decided to leave.

“We spoke in December, and Mathys said he wanted to establish himself,” Eberl said. “Now he says he wants to leave (…) There’s no bad blood. I can understand him. I’ve rarely had so many clubs call me about a player before.”

Providing his insight into the situation, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reeled off Tel’s suitors and also revealed Bayern are open to a permanent sale or a loan. The last part is crucial for Man Utd, with David Ornstein reporting a loan is the method of transfer Ruben Amorim’s side have in mind.

Plettenberg wrote: “Four Premier League teams are specifically interested in Mathys Tel.

“They have gathered all the information, are in contact with Tel’s agent, and some have already reached out to Bayern: Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

“In addition, clubs from the Bundesliga, France, and other countries are also keen on him.

“Bayern are considering both a loan and a permanent deal – everything is possible. His contract runs until 2029.”

And encouragingly for Man Utd, journalist Paul O’Keefe claimed Tel only has eyes for Old Trafford.

The reporter – who primarily covers Tottenham (one of Tel’s confirmed suitors) – was responding to a post on X that queryied Spurs’ chances of securing a deal for Tel.

O’Keefe wrote: “The boy wants Man Utd. Let’s see how Bayern play that.”

Will Man Utd sign Mathys Tel?

Another advantage in Man Utd’s favour is the fact one of Tel’s reasons for leaving Bayern relates to his lack of game-time.

Tel is one of the most highly-rated young strikers around, though amid the presence of Harry Kane, has barely got a look-in over recent times.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop Tel from notching 16 goal contributions in just 1,406 minutes of action last season. That equated to a goal or assist once every 88 minutes.

The youngster craves more regular minutes, with Romano confirming as much on X: “More opportunities on the table for Tel as he wants game time guarantee after the decision to leave Bayern.”

Tel can play on the left wing but is a striker by trade. Of the four Premier League sides showing interest it’s perhaps easiest to see Tel walking straight into Man Utd’s starting line-up.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have shown little to suggest they’re the answer for Ruben Amorim since taking charge. The pair have combined to score just five goals in 41 Premier League appearances this season.

What’s more, talkSPORT recently claimed Amorim is ‘far from convinced’ by Hojlund who is ‘effectively on trial’ between now and the end of the season.

Tel may well walk into Tottenham’s starting eleven right now, though whether he’d keep his spot once Dominic Solanke returns is open to debate.

Tel would have to contend with Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, while Arsenal have bid £60m for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and plan to make an improved second bid.

Latest Man Utd news – Ornstein on Dorgu / Rashford development

In other news, David Ornstein has revealed the two wing-backs Man Utd passed on before moving for Patrick Dorgu.

United have agreed personal terms with the player who barring last-minute hitches, will arrive to the tune of €30m plus €5m in non-guaranteed add-ons.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Ornstein stated: “Initially they had a lot of admiration for Nuno Mendes at PSG who’s a top level left back and the finances – even if he wanted to come which I’m not aware of – were far higher in terms of a loan fee etcetera.

“They did look into other options like Alvaro Carreras who they have a buy-back option on at €18million at Benfica.

“There were a couple of other names in the frame and there probably still are, but Dorgu looks like an impressive talent, but he also looks raw, and coming in midseason with the Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia [injury] situations he would need to hit the ground running.”

Elsewhere, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claim Ajax are weighing up a move for Ansu Fati. That could be significant for Man Utd given Barcelona must move players on before they can proceed with a loan deal for Marcus Rashford.