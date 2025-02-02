Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel has reportedly chosen to join Manchester United over Arsenal and the Red Devils are locked in talks to complete the ‘complicated’ signing.

The talented 19-year-old decided that he wants to leave Bayern earlier this week and that has led to a major battle for his services.

Tottenham tried and failed to sign Tel and since it has been a battle between Man Utd and Arsenal for the youngster’s signature, despite Chelsea also being interested.

According to a bombshell update from journalist Florian Plettenberg, Tel has decided to snub Arsenal in favour of a switch to Old Trafford, but Man Utd will have to pursue a permanent move rather than a loan to get him.

“Been told Mathys Tel has decided to join Manchester United with immediate effect,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Concrete negotiations are underway between Bayern and Man Utd have submitted a loan offer, which Bayern immediately rejected.

“Bayern are not satisfied with the offered package from England. Bayern are pushing for an obligation to buy or a permanent transfer.

“Complicated. Talks are ongoing. Arsenal [move], not off.”

Man Utd get major boost but Mathys Tel deal not straightforward

Man Utd are keen to strengthen their striker options in the final days of the window, with Ruben Amorim understood to want more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Tel has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils and the player reportedly giving the green light to joining them comes as a major boost.

However, Man Utd still need to agree a deal with Bayern and as reported by Plettenberg, Bayern’s preference is a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Man Utd have been pushing to sign Tel on loan, so they’ll have to change their approach to get him.

Reports suggest that a fee of around £50million will be required to sign Tel before Monday’s deadline. Man Utd are yet to submit a concrete bid for the forward but have received big encouragement to do so from the player.

Arsenal, for their part, are also interested in signing Tel on loan as a stop-gap before making a big money move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer, per reports.

Plettenberg suggests that Arsenal are not completely out of the race for Tel so it will be interesting to see if they change their stance and submit a bid in the coming hours.

The Gunners do have money to spend on a new striker, as evidenced by their failed £40m bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins earlier this week.

A new forward is a priority for Mikel Arteta for what remains of the window and Tel remains on their shortlist, but Man Utd are in a very strong position in the race as things stand.

