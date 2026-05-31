Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Lille striker Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who TEAMtalk understands is a concrete target for Newcastle United as they look to add to their attacking ranks.

The Red Devils are understood to be open to bringing in another forward this summer amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Joshua Zirkzee, as they are willing to sell the Dutchman for the right price.

A host of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, and according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Fernandez-Pardo is on their shortlist.

The 21-year-old, who plays as a striker or as a winger on either flank, notched eight goals and five assists in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille this season.

The youngster’s impressive performances have put several top clubs on alert. The report claims Man Utd are keeping a close eye on his situation, as are Manchester City, Como, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Lille, for their part, are keen to keep hold of Fernandez-Pardo, who played a key role in their third-place finish and qualification to the Champions League.

However, that hasn’t put the attacker’s suitors off, and we understand that Newcastle could be a more likely destination for him than Man Utd.

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Newcastle to rival Man Utd for £52m-rated attacker

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier this month that Newcastle view the Fernandez-Pardo as a potential Anthony Gordon replacement.

With Gordon’s £70million switch to Barcelona now confirmed, Newcastle appear poised to ramp up their interest in the Lille attacker.

We understand Newcastle view the Belgian as a player capable of fitting seamlessly into Eddie Howe’s aggressive attacking system.

Fernandez-Pardo’s versatility is seen as a major attraction, with the forward capable of operating across the entire frontline.

His ability to play naturally from the left side of attack is one of the key reasons Newcastle believe he could potentially fill the void that has now been left by Gordon.

Significantly, sources have confirmed that Fernandez-Pardo shares the same representatives as Gordon – a factor which could potentially add another intriguing dynamic to the situation.

With this in mind, should Man Utd move for Fernandez-Pardo, as reports suggest, they are likely to face competition from Newcastle.

Lille won’t let him go easily, either. Reports suggest it could take up to €60million (£52m / $70m) to lure him from the French side this summer.

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