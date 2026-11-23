Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof has slammed Matthijs de Ligt for his performance for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ stance on selling the central defender.

Man Utd suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening in new head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.

Pochettino’s side were on the back foot after just eight minutes, when Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card.

De Ligt started in central defence for Man Utd and played for the entire 90 minutes.

It was the 27-year-old Netherlands international defender’s first start of the Premier League season.

De Ligt had a poor game on a personal level and was severely criticised by former Man Utd defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

The defender, who had only recently returned from a long-term back injury, looked a fish out of water against the Liverpool attack.

De Ligt scrambled around at the back and looked devoid of confidence for most of the game.

The Dutchman was at fault for the two early goals for Liverpool and allowed the ball to sail over him in the build-up to Yoro’s red card.

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak won every battle against De Ligt, whose performance was severely criticised by Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, who works for Voetbal Internacional and has over 13,000 followers on X.

Blaauwhof wrote on X at 4:42pm on November 22: “Matthijs de Ligt defends like he’s playing in the Sunday League. #LIVMAN”

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Man Utd make Matthijs de Ligt sale call – sources

De Ligt has been on the books of Man Utd since the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the Premier League club until 2029, although there is an option for a further year.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are willing to offload De Ligt in 2027.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 17 that Besiktas are interested in signing the Dutchman in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man Utd value De Ligt at €30million (£25m, $33m).

While Man Utd would be willing to sell De Ligt or send him out on loan, any exit depends on whether the Red Devils are able to bring in a replacement for him.

We understand that Inter Milan are monitoring De Ligt, too.

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