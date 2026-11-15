Pochettino tipped for instant £120m triple raid as Man Utd prepare to ditch Martinez

Mauricio Pochettino could be handed a £120million triple transfer at Manchester United, with the club also ready to see the back of Lisandro Martinez.

Pochettino’s arrival at United should prompt change, and so it should. The Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League, nowhere close to where a side of their stature should be.

The squad has evidently struggled and the new Argentine boss is likely to make some January additions.

According to insider Alex Crook, Pochettino is going to be backed in the winter window.

Mauricio Pochettino in line for £120m triple transfer

Crook said: “So I think he’s in a really strong position, and I do expect United to be busy.

“The names that are being mentioned in terms of a centre-back, Calvin Bassey at Fulham, Nathan Collins at Brentford, and I’d keep an eye on Antonee Robinson for that left-back position as well.

“He’s someone who’s been on Manchester United’s radar before and obviously played under Pochettino for the USA.

“There’s also a little bit of talk about Folarin Balogun potentially arriving in January, another who played under him at the USA.”

The trio of Robinson, Balogun and Collins are all valued around the £40million mark, meaning all three would set United back around £120million.

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United ready to sell Lisandro Martinez

January signings could be financed by sales in the winter window, with divisive centre-back Martinez one of the first on the chopping block.

With it clear the Argentine wants to move on, he’s become the leading candidate for a January sale.

Martinez is said to be keen on a move to LaLiga, where Barcelona are interested in landing him.

The potential sales of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde would hand the Spanish giants the cash, and make space in the defence, for the signing of Martinez – though at least one of those moves would not occur until the summer.

Still, a January move for the Argentine is viewed as realistic.

Noussair Mazraoui going nowhere

Though United are opening themselves up to January exits, Noussair Mazraoui is not going to be one of them.

Amid interest in the defender, with AC Milan one of the clubs interested, the Red Devils are ‘determined to keep’ the full-back.

That’s amid ‘growing interest’ with the likes of Juventus and some Saudi Arabian sides joining Milan, where Mazraoui’s former United boss Ruben Amorim is at the helm.

Interest from the Serie A club is therefore being pushed by the manager, who is said to know the defender well.

But United have no interest in parting with Mazraoui despite the fact some assets will be pushed out in January.