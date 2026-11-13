Mauricio Pochettino finalises terms on huge Man Utd contract as Old Trafford arrival date confirmed

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed an initial two-and-a-half-year contract to become Manchester United’s new manager, with TEAMtalk able to reveal he will take charge at Old Trafford next Thursday ahead of the trip to face Liverpool on Sunday November 22.

Sources can now confirm that United have finalised terms with both the United States Soccer Federation and the 54-year-old Argentine, bringing an end to a process that has rapidly gathered pace over recent days.

While details have not emerged on the salary he will earn, we are told the package will be competitive and will be in excess of the £ 5m-a-year deal predecessor Michael Carrick was on at Old Trafford.

Pochettino will bring his four backroom staff with him to Manchester, while the overall cost of the deal will be in excess of £10million, as exclusively revealed earlier this week.

The agreement represents a major step in United’s plans to reshape their managerial structure, with Pochettino now preparing to leave his role with the United States national team and return to club football.

TEAMtalk understands United made their decisive move over the weekend after owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family approved the appointment recommended by director of football Jason Wilcox.

There had been suggestions that the club’s ownership had rejected some of Wilcox’s initial recommendations, including Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

However, United sources have pushed back strongly against those claims, insisting that the appointment process was not a case of Wilcox’s preferred candidates being dismissed by the owners.

Howe was prominent in United’s thinking during the search, but we are told the situation changed once the club became aware of Pochettino’s interest and his willingness to walk away from the United States job.

From that point, the former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss emerged as the leading candidate, with his availability and desire to take the Old Trafford role proving decisive…

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Pochettino and Man Utd to begin new chapter next week

Pochettino was keen to ensure he could remain in position for the United States’ two international fixtures this week before completing his departure.

The USA face Haiti in a Nations League double-header, with the first meeting taking place in Jamaica on Saturday before the return fixture in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The Argentine insisted that he be allowed to fulfil those commitments, and United have agreed to accommodate his request.

Once the second game is completed, Pochettino will head to England to begin his new chapter at Old Trafford.

He is expected to take his first training session on Friday, having officially taken up his role the previous day, giving him an immediate opportunity to work with his new squad before the weekend’s Premier League showdown at Anfield.

The timing is significant, with United facing one of their biggest fixtures of the season against Liverpool and the club keen to have their new manager in place for the occasion.

And while he will, effectively, have just two training sessions with his players and some team meetings ahead of the game, he was keen to make it clear he wanted to be in the dug-out for the mouthwatering showdown at Anfield, which he hopes will kick off a bright new era for the Red Devils.

Pochettino’s appointment also brings clarity to United’s longer-term plans after a period of uncertainty over the managerial position.

With his contract agreed, his staff set to follow and the financial terms finalised, the focus now turns to his arrival in Manchester and the challenge of making an immediate impact.

In some exciting Pochettino-related transfer news, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Thursday that the new boss will decide on two American star signings in the January window, with one already having given the move a major green light.