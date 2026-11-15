Man Utd decision to hire Pochettino ‘amusing’ as insider highlights laughable context

Insider Stefan Borson feels it’s “amusing” that Manchester United have decided to hire Mauricio Pochettino now given he’s unable to focus on his new side.

United waited until the international break to sack Michael Carrick. They had spoken about his position three games prior to eventually getting rid, when having lost 3-0 to Bournemouth.

But they decided to stick by him to see if anything changed before the international break.

When results weren’t deemed good enough for Carrick to stay, he was sacked, and replaced by Pochettino.

Borson has highlighted the laughable decision to wait weeks to hire a new manager, only for it to be one who can’t start straight away as he had another two games – one to go now on November 18 – in charge of the USMNT.

He told Football Insider: “It’s amusing that you wait for an international break to change the manager and then choose a manager that’s not actually available until the end of the international break.

“But then again, most of the players… You would think most of the players are not there anyway. So it probably makes very little difference.

“With the Liverpool game, it’s not going to be about Pochettino’s tactics. It’s going to be about whether they get that new manager bounce with the players trying to impress him.

“They’re almost playing for themselves. And tactically, he’s not going to be able to impose anything in particular. The reality is that he’s been focused, I’m sure, on how Haiti play, rather than Liverpool.”

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Mauricio Pochettino trying to set USMNT up for success

Pochettino did not want to leave his current side at an important moment – before the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Nations League.

He evidently wants to have left them set up for success, and was pleased with their reactions to his exit, after they beat Haiti 6-0 in the first leg.

Pochettino said: “Thank you to the players, to the staff, to everyone because the commitment we showed was what we wanted from the beginning in this journey together more than two years ago.

“That is why I am so happy. They were very, very professional from the day they started to see all the rumours, and then when we confirmed [the United move] a few days ago… we were so proud how they managed the situation.”

As Borson points out, though, Pochettino has not got any time to really implement any tactics at all for United’s match against Liverpool on November 22.

That’s only four days after the manager’s final USMNT game, and once he’s arrived in England, the turnaround will be rather short.

Whether sacking Carrick weeks earlier would have made any difference is unclear, as Pochettino might have still wanted to oversee the final USMNT games, but with a longer period to wait, he might have jumped ship early.