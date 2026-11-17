New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has urged Antonio Conte to consider taking the USA managerial role and also has a message for Pep Guardiola.

Pochettino was appointed the new Man Utd boss last week following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

Man Utd co-owners, the Glazer family and INEOS, decided to sack Carrick, with the team in the Premier League bottom three at the moment.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 15 that Conte wanted to take charge of Man Utd.

Sources told us at the time that the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager had made it clear to Man Utd via intermediaries that he was willing to replace Carrick at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

Although Man Utd did consider Conte, they decided to go with Pochettino.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported this month that Man Utd felt that Conte was too outspoken and “brutal” and were “scared” to hire him.

Conte is without a managerial role at the moment after parting ways with Napoli at the end of last season.

With Pochettino leaving the USA for Man Utd, a vacancy has opened up with the USMNT.

The Argentine manager believes that Conte should consider taking the managerial role at the USMNT and has a similar message for former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Like Conte, Guardiola, too, is without a managerial job at the moment, having parted ways with Man City at the end of last season.

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Pochettino’s message to Conte and Guardiola about USA job

The Telegraph quotes Pochettino as saying: “Take it. If someone asked, like Pep… take it.

“Because it’s a perfect moment to arrive at the federation. Everything is on the right path, in the right direction.

“Of course, take it. Of course, you are going to find really good players, good people – the players can fit his style.”

Pochettino added: “The vision from Europe, I promise it is completely different after the World Cup.

“Now, being head coach of the USA is more prestigious.

“If Manchester United, or Real Madrid, or Barcelona is coming for the US coach, if you start to think about that, if you are another coach – maybe [Antonio] Conte, someone else, you say ‘Oh, this is a great opportunity.’

“[In my case], ‘Oh, Pochettino, from Chelsea he goes to the US? And now to Manchester United.”

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