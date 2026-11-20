New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has been told to drop a forward who is being “stupid” and acting “15” with his recent antics.

Pochettino’s first game as United boss is on Sunday against Liverpool. He’ll hope to end an eight-match winless run in the Premier League and begin to pull his new side up the table.

It will be important for the Argentine to select the right side to get off to a winning start.

And he’s been told that he should drop Bryan Mbeumo, after he posted a picture on social media of himself playing GTA VI at its midnight release time on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Alex Crook said on talkSPORT: “I’ve almost got no words for this, honestly.

“Up until the early hours, seemingly, playing a stupid video game the day before the new manager arrives.”

“How old is he, 15? Why is he letting people know about it? There’s your example, if you’re Mauricio Pochettino, don’t put him in the squad.”

Agreeing with Crook, Troy Deeney said: “I’m with you though, Crooky, you can’t be making those things public, you can’t be. No one should be knowing that you’re online.

“And then secondly with that, it does send a terrible message, but if I’m the manager, a captain in that dressing room, you go, ‘Go on then, let’s see what you’ve got.

“‘We’re going to put you through the wringer today and when you’re tired, and if you pull a calf or something, I’m going to let everybody know because this is the standard that was here before and you’re not living up to it.'”

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Troy Deeney asks for two United men dropped

Deeney feels it should be one of Andrey Santos and Diogo Dalot dropped by Pochettino.

He said: “I think he’s going to have to make a little bit of a statement as well. I don’t know who that person’s going to be, but I think it’s going to be one of these players that we expect.

“Maybe it’s Santos as a bit of a, ‘You’re not up to scratch, you’re not in the squad,’ and just let people know that he’s laying a marker down. I think that would be a little bit too easy, a low-hanging fruit.

“I’d love to see it with a… I don’t know, a Dalot. Just say, ‘You know what? I don’t want you around the team.’

“He has to lay a marker down to one of these players that have been playing week in, week out for the last four to five years, that have been part of this ever-growing rot and mould that’s been coming in the club.

“And say, ‘No, no more,’ and it has to send a shockwave to the rest of the team.”