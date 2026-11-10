Man Utd next manager: Glazers decide top pick to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United’s majority shareholders, the Glazer family, want to hire Mauricio Pochettino as the next manager, as a journalist reveals what Sir Alex Ferguson has been telling the Red Devils about the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss.

Carrick is on the brink of losing his job as Man Utd manager, after the team headed into the international break in the Premier League relegation zone.

Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox, and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will hold a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday in which it is expected that the final decision to sack Carrick will be made.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported earlier on Tuesday that Pochettino is now a major candidate for the Man Utd managerial role.

Sources have told us that Pochettino, who is in charge of the USA at the moment, would jump at the chance to replace Carrick at Man Utd.

A follow-up piece by Bailey also revealed that Pochettino’s potential appointment at Old Trafford now carries heavy favouritism, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s long-term wish to see the Argentine handed the job now also being backed by two other key decision makers.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss signed a new contract with the USA in August 2026, but there is a release clause of $10m (£7.5m) in the deal.

We understand that Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are the other two leading contenders for the role at Old Trafford.

It has now emerged that the Glazer family want Man Utd to hire Pochettino as the manager to replace Carrick.

Glazers want Mauricio Pochettino as Man Utd manager

According to The i Paper, Pochettino is the ‘the top pick’ of the Glazer family.

Man Utd have tried to hire Pochettino before and interviewed him twice.

However, on both occasions, the Premier League giants decided to overlook him, first for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018 and then for Erik ten Hag in 2022.

The report has stated: ‘Two sources in the US, who have close working ties to Joel and Avram Glazer, the most active members of the family in United dealings, insist the Americans will not make the same mistake in overlooking Pochettino again.’

The i Paper further noted: ‘The Glazers have very close ties to the billionaire hedge fund owner Ken Griffin, who helped finance Pochettino’s lucrative four-year deal he signed in the summer.

‘Griffin and his Citadel company also provided funds for the Glazers’ leveraged takeover of United in 2005 and own a very small number of shares in the club.’

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Sir Alex Ferguson backing Mauricio Pochettino for Man Utd job

It is just now the Glazers who want Man Utd to go for Pochettino, with club legend Sir Alex Ferguson also rooting for the Argentine, according to journalist Melissa Reddy, who has 468,000 followers on X.

Reddy wrote on X at 10:28pm on November 9: “Manchester United have previously engaged Mauricio Pochettino on at least three occasions to become their manager.

“They chickened out of negotiating with Daniel Levy at Tottenham when they really wanted him to take charge.

“They had the opportunity to hire him before PSG and dithered.

“Then in 2022, during Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell, the club spoke to him again but didn’t want to be patient despite knowing he wanted to join and had an agreement with the French giants to leave at the end of the season.

“At every turn, United were in desperate need for someone who was proven at implementing an identity in the PL, creating a culture of excellence, maximising the tools at his disposal, fostering a family environment and trusting in youth but they fluffed their lines to go for an easier option. Which ended up being expensive mistake after expensive mistake.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has wanted Pochettino to be the manager at Old Trafford stretching back to his Spurs days – something he has repeatedly told the Argentine and mentioned at the club.

“Imagine if they had empowered Poch to build sustainable success back then instead of a break-glass option now when the club are in all kinds of tatters, especially off the pitch (Glazer debt & INEOS horrid decision-making), which informs everything on it.”

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