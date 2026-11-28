Mauricio Pochettino has opted for Joshua Zirkzee up top against Brentford, with Matthijs de Ligt dropped from the side after a horror show in the last Premier League game.

Zirkzee has not started a Premier League game since May, and he didn’t have a shot on target in that game. Only one United player did in the entire game – Matheus Cunha.

But the Brazilian is resigned to a place on the bench as the Red Devils face Brentford on Saturday afternoon, as is Bryan Mbeumo.

Cunha was unavailable for the Champions League tie with Sporting CP in the week after he was sent off against Roma in the last game – which he scored a brace in.

Zirkzee started up top but had little impact, though Pochettino has opted to stick by the Dutchman.

There’s also no place for Mbeumo, who did start in the week, with Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu the wide players from the start.

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Matthijs de Ligt out again

After a horror show in the 4-0 drubbing by Liverpool last week, centre-back De Ligt was dropped for Harry Maguire in the week.

The English defender partnered Leny Yoro at the back, and with the French defender not suspended after his red card from the Reds game was overturned, the pair are starting together again.

Gary Neville was shocked that De Ligt was picked against Liverpool in the first place.

He said: “When I saw Matthis de Ligt’s name on the teamsheet, I have to be honest with you, I was absolutely stunned. The reason I was stunned was because of this.

“If you watched him at Como four weeks ago, he was very much well off it, and that is just a basic ball over the top.”

After his poor defending led to Yoro’s sending off, it’s unsurprising he’s not being trusted now.

The full United side to face Brentford is: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes; Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Patrick Dorgu.