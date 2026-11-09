Mauricio Pochettino to Man Utd EXPLODES as top journalist says ‘there IS a release clause’

Manchester United’s chances of hiring Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as manager have increased, with a reliable journalist claiming that there is a release clause in the Argentine’s contract with the USA national football team.

Earlier on Monday, the odds of Pochettino becoming the next Man Utd manager were slashed.

Pochettino is currently the manager of the USA national football team.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager has been in the role as USMNT boss since September 2024.

The Argentine signed a new contract in August 2026 and is now scheduled to remain the USA manager until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

TalkSPORT also revealed on Monday that Pochettino would ‘be interested’ in taking charge of Man Utd.

Chief Football Correspondent of The Overlap, Mike Keegan, who has over 160,000 followers on X, has now claimed that there is a release clause in Pochettino’s contract with the USA.

The reliable journalist posted on X at 5:45pm on November 9: “Interesting to see Mauricio Pochettino’s odds to become the next Manchester United manager slashed.

“He is contracted to the USMNT until the next World Cup but – perhaps importantly – there is a release clause in his deal.

“United previously looked into bringing Pochettino to Old Trafford but opted for Erik ten Hag instead.

“No decision yet on Michael Carrick – but should they opt for change then MP would tick a lot of boxes. #mufc”

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Man Utd sticking with Michael Carrick

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are planning to stick with Carrick.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is willing to back Carrick to turn things around at Man Utd.

Man Utd have headed into the international break in the Premier League bottom three.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Man Utd co-owners INEOS are not planning to sack Carrick.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And so what happens now?

“Manchester United are in a difficult situation.

“But internally at the club from the inside, the message I’m still getting is still calm around Michael Carrick.

“After the game, Michael Carrick was speaking to the press and Michael Carrick said in a clear way, ‘I expect to go forward. I expect to continue,’ when asked about his future.

“‘I expect to be here to recover some players from injuries and to be ready after the international break.’ So, Carrick is feeling the confidence.

“Manchester United, as of today, are not advancing on any other solution.

“As of Sunday night, Man United have not contacted any other manager officially.”

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