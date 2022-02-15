Paul Merson has claimed that talk of Manchester United appointing Mauricio Pochettino as manager is premature amid his poor record of winning silverware.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking towards the Paris Saint-Germain boss as their new long-term coach. While Ralf Rangnick is in interim charge, he is only a temporary solution.

Indeed, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November, United have begun the search for a new permanent coach.

The Old Trafford club failed with an enquiry for Pochettino in November. Nevertheless, they reportedly remain keen on one of their top candidates.

According to Merson, though, Man Utd need a serious reality check over the Argentine’s track record.

Pochettino came close to winning the Premier League with Tottenham. He also reached the Champions League final with Spurs in 2019. However, he ultimately failed to end the club’s trophy drought.

Still, Merson has insisted that not winning Ligue 1 with PSG last season stands out worse for Pochettino on his record.

“I don’t understand why Manchester United would be waiting for Mauricio Pochettino. I don’t get it,” Merson wrote in a column for Sky Sports.

“If Pochettino doesn’t win the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, why would they be going in for him?

“You’ve got to remember he failed to win the French league last year, too. That’s virtually impossible to do. Everybody keeps saying they need to go out and get Pochettino but I don’t understand why.

“It does my head in. It’s all I ever hear. What did he do? He got Tottenham to the final of the Champions League and his side finished third one year in the Premier League.”

His ultimate aim is to go one step further in Europe’s premier competition and deliver PSG their first Champions League title.

But Merson added that he does not think the French giants will win it this season and is therefore “not sure what the obsession is” with Pochettino.

Man Utd have Pochettino alternatives

Amid Merson’s criticism of Pochettino, United are looking at alternatives.

Brendan Rodgers is one candidate and doubt over his future at Leicester has emerged of late. Amid five games without victory – including an FA Cup thumping by Nottingham Forest – the Northern Irishman admitted after that match that he felt “embarrassed” at his team.

He has also cast doubt over his star players, claiming that the likes of Youri Tielemans will eventually want to leave.

Elsewhere, Spain coach Luis Enrique is also on the Red Devils’ radar.

Reports have claimed that United admire his work with Barcelona, when he won the treble in 2014/15.

Finally, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is a fourth candidate for Man Utd.