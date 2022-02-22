Real Madrid have joined the hunt with Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to a report.

The Argentine only joined PSG last January and then extended his contract in July. But while his tenure now runs until the summer of 2023, doubt is beginning to emerge over his future.

In fact, uncertainty initially surfaced in November. The Daily Record reported that some individuals in the PSG dressing room have been left ‘unimpressed’ by Pochettino’s tactical awareness.

In the same month, meanwhile, United tried and failed with an enquiry to PSG about his availability. They subsequently installed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager but have made Pochettino their leading permanent manager candidate.

Indeed, some of Man Utd’s players reportedly want the former Tottenham boss as the club’s next coach.

According to the Daily Mail, though, La Liga giants Madrid are ready to try to steal Pochettino away from Old Trafford.

Doubt is similarly growing about Carlo Ancelotti’s future with Los Blancos. He only moved back to Madrid last summer, leaving Everton in a stunning development.

The Daily Mail claims that Real, along with Tottenham, enquired about Pochettino last summer before they got Ancelotti. However, PSG were adamant that the Argentine would be staying.

Nevertheless, the landscape has changed for both coaches. There is indeed a ‘growing sense’ that either Man Utd or Real Madrid will be able to snap Pochettino up this time around.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is keeping a watchful eye on Ancelotti’s record at the club. The La Liga title race and Madrid’s Champions League exploits will determine his fate.

But the Daily Mail adds that Kylian Mbappe could boost Madrid’s hopes of beating United to Pochettino. The PSG striker has formed a close bond with his manager and is a second major target for Los Blancos.

Mbappe’s future is somewhat clearer than Pochettino’s, given he is set to become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.

If the France star decides to move to Real Madrid, the Spanish giants could therefore find it easier to get Pochettino.

Man Utd have other ideas

As well as Pochettino, Ajax’s Erik ten Hag is on Man Utd’s radar for their new manager.

In fact, current interim coach Rangnick is supposedly pushing the club to land the Dutchman.

Ten Hag has made his name for creating a fantastic Ajax team featuring the likes of Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech. The side reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, knocking out Madrid.

Meanwhile, Spain coach Luis Enrique is also a target for Man Utd.