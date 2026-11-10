Pochettino sweeping towards Man Utd job with Sir Alex Ferguson vision backed by two other key allies

Sir Alex Ferguson has long wanted Mauricio Pochettino to take charge of Manchester United and firmly believes the Argentine is the right man to lead the club into a new era, with his appointment also gaining traction among other key decision-makers at the club, TEAMtalk understands.

The legendary former manager was celebrated this past weekend at a star-studded, private 40th-anniversary celebratory dinner at Old Trafford, marking four decades since his historic appointment as Manchester United manager in November 1986.

Although Ferguson is no longer part of United’s football hierarchy, his opinion remains hugely respected at the club.

TEAMtalk understands he has consistently made the case for Pochettino, with the pair having enjoyed a close relationship since their now-famous lunch together in 2016.

Pochettino has come close to taking the Old Trafford job on three previous occasions. He was a leading contender in 2018 before they opted for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and again in 2022 when United eventually appointed Erik ten Hag.

Pochettino was also in the frame again in 2024 before the club turned to Ruben Amorim – a decision which very quickly backfired.

Now it could be a case of fourth time’s the charm, with the former Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss once again under strong consideration as United assess their managerial options.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Pochettino would be open to taking charge at Old Trafford should the opportunity arise.

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Next Man Utd manager: Two others considered, but Pochettino earns backing

Michael Carrick remains in the dugout for now, but his position is increasingly precarious.

Sources close to his camp have indicated that he does not expect to see out the week, while the club have not pushed back against the growing expectation that a change is imminent. Given the club is 18th in the Premier League table with just one league success to their name, the club feels they have little option but to make that change.

TEAMtalk understands that Jason Wilcox has already made his decision on Carrick’s future and is expected to confirm his position with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and chief executive Omar Berrada at a meeting at Ratcliffe’s Monte Carlo home on Wednesday.

That decision to remove him as manager will then be communicated to Carrick either later that day or potentially on Thursday, in a face-to-face meeting, by which time official confirmation could arrive on the club’s official channels.

While this season has not gone to plan, the club’s media are expected to drop an emotional and grateful message to Carrick, with the club legend leaving with the club’s warm wishes and heartfelt thanks.

In the meantime, Wilcox is expected to put forward his preferred succession plan, with Pochettino and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe emerging as his two leading candidates.

Howe had previously been Wilcox’s favoured option ahead of Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte, while Pochettino has influential admirers within the club, including Ferguson.

While Ratcliffe is believed to favour an English appointment – therefore, Howe – he will listen to the guidance of others and is prepared to leave Wilcox to have the ultimate say.

The club’s co-owner Joel Glazer, alongside Berrada, is also understood to favour Pochettino’s appointment, and discussions on Wednesday are expected to focus on the merits of the Argentine and Howe in particular during the Monaco summit.

Unai Emery and Cesc Fabregas are also understood to have supporters at Old Trafford, although the pair are seen as very much off limits and the focus will instead turn to the two leading contenders, of which Pochettino can now consider himself favourite, although by no means a guarantee as of yet, with much of Wednesday’s meeting to decide on the best way forward and which manager they intend to focus on.

INEOS keen to for quick decision and new direction

What can be said with certainty is that United are keen to have a new permanent manager in place ahead of their next fixture, a huge trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday, November 22.

What is also clear is that there is no desire within the club to appoint another interim manager for that game, with the hierarchy keen to bring clarity to the situation and give the next head coach as much time as possible to prepare for one of the biggest fixtures in the calendar.

With regard to Pochettino, a report earlier on Tuesday revealed that United will task Pochettino with three main aims should they turn to the Argentine as their next manager.

Should Pochettino take charge, this is how our sister website Planet Football expects United to line up under the Argentine – and there could be a surprise lifeline for a player discarded by Carrick.

Elsewhere, Steven Gerrard is “100% in agreement” with Mark Goldbridge on some recent actions made by Berrada.