Man Utd stars unhappy with Pochettino move as preferred candidate named

Mauricio Pochettino is set to replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United head coach, though several of the club’s players were hoping for a different appointment, according to a chief reporter.

Man Utd are finally ready to put Carrick out of his misery following crunch talks between director of football Jason Wilcox, CEO Omar Berrada and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Carrick was widely expected to be sacked after the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on October 25, but United chiefs decided to reassess the 45-year-old’s position at the start of the November international break.

David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday morning that United are ‘finalising [a] deal’ for current USMNT boss Pochettino to take over once Carrick is officially sacked.

We have exclusively revealed that the Red Devils will pay £10.5million or more to land Pochettino and his trusted backroom staff.

Pochettino himself has a $10m (£7.5m) release clause in his contract with U.S. Soccer.

As per talkSPORT’s chief correspondent Alex Crook, United players ‘expect Carrick to be sacked and replaced with Pochettino’.

United’s treatment of Carrick has been woeful, as he led training today (Wednesday) despite the club being in advanced talks with his likely replacement.

Crook adds that ‘a number’ of players in United’s squad ‘were hoping for the appointment of Aston Villa manager Unai Emery‘.

This represents an immediate setback for Pochettino, with Emery viewed as the superior manager by players, fans and pundits.

Emery has been widely described as the dream target for INEOS decision-makers, thanks to the excellent work he has done at Villa.

But United were always going to struggle to convince the Spaniard to leave Villa Park for Old Trafford. After all, Emery has full control at Villa, something United would not be able to promise.

Plus, Villa are starting to gain momentum following a summer of upheaval, and they have moved up to 10th place in the Premier League. United, in contrast, have dropped into the bottom three.

Unai Emery refused to leave Villa for Man Utd

Emery was left fuming when United somehow managed to pull the score back to 4-4 when the two teams met on Sunday. The 55-year-old was aiming to make a statement amid links with the United job, yet he ended up storming down the tunnel even before the final whistle.

Wilcox will surely get sacked if Pochettino ends up failing at United, as the director was influential in the decision to hire flop manager Ruben Amorim and then give Carrick the role permanently.

Those two moves have not worked out, and there will now be huge pressure on both Wilcox and Pochettino.

Remarkably, United had the opportunity to snare the latter for free in the summer, before he penned a new deal with U.S. Soccer.

Instead, Wilcox gave Carrick a two-year contract, in the latest of a series of terrible decisions.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has said United are ‘scared’ to appoint a ‘brutal’ alternative to Pochettino.