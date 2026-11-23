Manchester United legend Gary Neville has fired a brutal warning to Mauricio Pochettino over the club’s need for new defensive recruits ahead of the January transfer window.

The 54-year-old Argentine oversaw a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in his first match in charge on Sunday, although he wasn’t helped by an eighth-minute red card for central defender Leny Yoro.

One thing that was in Pochettino’s control, however, was his decision to partner Yoro with Matthijs de Ligt at the heart of the Man Utd defence – a move that was widely slammed by the media as the Dutchman endured a nightmare throughout.

United have now conceded a whopping 23 goals in their 11 Premier League outings, having been criticised over the summer for not starting a revamp of a backline that also struggled at times last season.

That is expected to be addressed in the winter window, although signing top players mid-season has always proven to be a much tougher task than the summer.

While Pochettino will be backed to make additions to his squad in January, it will be challenging for the Red Devils to land difference-makers, especially if they are still in and around the bottom three when the window opens.

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Neville sounds warning over Man Utd January overhaul

Top left-back target Lewis Hall is extremely unlikely to leave Newcastle United, having recently signed a contract extension at St James’ Park, and Neville has warned Pochettino that he may struggle to convince his preferred signings to join the club in the new year.

“It’s the worst possible situation for Man Utd to be in because everyone knows that they’re desperate for defenders,” Neville told Sky Sports after the mauling at Anfield.

“So, when they do come knocking, they’re going to have to basically overpay. And you wouldn’t be queuing up right now to come to Man Utd in January because of the situation at the club.

“I have no idea where they start. I look at players in the Premier League all the time and I see some really good defenders, but there’s no way you’re going to get them in January from other clubs. They’re just not going to sell them.

“The situation in the Premier League now means they’re not going to weaken themselves part way through [a season].

“So, you’re going to be compromising somewhere. It’s probably in the international market and it might be a player who’s got six months left [on their contract]. You might get one of them.

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“Obviously Manchester City signed [Marc] Guehi in January so there’s an example, but they’ve got to try and get a centre-back and a full-back in, and that’s just not easy at all.

“The ones that are good are playing for clubs that are not going to let them go in this window. So they’ve just got to try and make do.”