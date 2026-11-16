Pochettino confirms Man Utd transfer plan as £80m double deal eyed

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted USMNT stars could emerge as key transfer targets for Manchester United, with four such players having already been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

On Friday, Man Utd confirmed that Pochettino has agreed to replace Michael Carrick as head coach. The Argentine’s final game in charge of the United States will be against Haiti on Wednesday, after which he will travel to England to begin work as United boss.

Pochettino faces a difficult start to life at United, as his side will travel to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 54-year-old is expected to have more power in the transfer market than Carrick, and he could demand several January signings to transform United’s lacklustre squad.

USMNT quartet Folarin Balogun, Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson and Weston McKennie have all been tipped to follow Pochettino to Old Trafford next year.

And Pochettino has now confirmed that such transfers will emerge as a possibility once he officially takes charge of United.

When asked about potential reunions at club level, Pochettino said (via The Telegraph’s James Ducker): “Now it’s not time. I know that you asked the players before. All good players always have dreams.

“To reach the last level, and I see United is one of the teams that is in the last level … it’s a dream for many of the players.

“But now I see they need to be focusing in today, in tomorrow’s game, in their day clubs.

“I know really well for more than two years every single player, and I see they are all players with an unbelievable talent.

“And of course, in the future, when that happens, we are going to pay attention.”

Out of the USMNT players United have been linked with, Robinson and Balogun appear the most likely to join in January.

United failed to sign a left-back and centre-forward in the summer, and a double deal for Robinson and Balogun would finally resolve that issue.

Pochettino wants US stars at Man Utd

The two players are valued at around £40million each, which means a double swoop would cost in the region of £80m.

We revealed on November 1 – well before Pochettino had been contacted about the United job – that the Red Devils had been approached about a potential deal for Balogun.

And on November 12, sources confirmed to us that Pochettino is keen on signing the Monaco striker alongside Villarreal right-back Freeman for United.

Monaco had agreed to sell Balogun to Everton on summer deadline day, only for the 25-year-old to pull out of the transfer late on.

With regards to Robinson, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook revealed recently that Pochettino could target the Fulham left-back as part of a triple January deal also involving Balogun.

Robinson’s Fulham team-mate Calvin Bassey is emerging as a serious centre-back target for United, too.

Indeed, sources confirmed to us on Monday morning that United officials think Bassey would be a ‘very good fit’ for Pochettino’s system.

Meanwhile, United and Chelsea have discovered Como’s stance on selling Nico Paz in January.