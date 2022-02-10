Man Utd players know who they want as next manager, but Ralf Rangnick has another name in mind

Manchester United players reportedly want the club to ramp up their pursuit of PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, although interim chief Ralf Rangnick has a completely different name in mind to replace him.

The German will be in charge until the end of the season before taking on an advisory role with the club, in which he is expected to be part of picking the next permanent Old Trafford manager.

And although senior players are keen on working under former Tottenham boss Pochettino, Rangnick remains a big fan of Ajax chief Erik Ten Hag – as reported in the Daily Express.

The report states that the club’s new chief executive Richard Arnold is fully aware of the need to set the wheels in motion.

That is even more imperative after Pochettino made it clear that he open to a return to England.

Despite romping away with the Ligue 1 title, all is reportedly not well between PSG and the Argentine. In turn, that has led to strong speculation that he will leave the club in the summer.

If that transpires then there will be no shortage of clubs looking at the 49-year-old.

Manuel Akanji dreams to play for Manchester United Manuel Akanji wanted by Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick

Pochettino worked wonders at Tottenham before things eventually turned sour and he was sacked in late 2019.

But there is a strong feeling that he has unfinished business in England’s top flight. With that in mind, United could be the beneficiaries.

Summer free agent XI – Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger among those still up for grabs

Ten Hag the man for Rangnick

Ten Hag, however, remains Rangnick’s top option to replace him in the Old Trafford hotseat.

The 52-year-old looks certain to win his third Eredivisie title at the helm. After that, he is expected to seek a fresh challenge.

That exit is even more likely after director of football Marc Overmars was forced to quit the club after sending inappropriate messages to colleagues.

Ten Hag’s pedigree is an impressive one, having guided Ajax to the semi-finals of the 2019 Champions League.

The Dutch giants were also unbeaten in this season’s group stage and face Benfica in the last 16.

But whoever takes charge at Old Trafford will be hoping the club are in the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils dropped two points at Burnley on Tuesday night and currently sit fifth in the table.

READ MORE: Man Utd told ‘absolutely phenomenal’ star is waiting to cause ‘so many problems’