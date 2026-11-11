Pochettino to kickstart Man Utd reign with game-changing January signing

Manchester United aim to hand Mauricio Pochettino a new centre-back in the January transfer window, with a report revealing the three main targets under consideration.

Man Utd have decided to sack Michael Carrick after conducting an internal assessment of the campaign so far. Pochettino has agreed to replace the 45-year-old as head coach.

Pochettino’s contract with the USMNT runs until July 2030, but United are set to pay U.S. Soccer $10million (£7.5m) to release him from that deal.

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday morning that United are due to pay a total fee of over £10.5m to land Pochettino and his trusted coaching staff.

The Argentine will immediately be under huge pressure to turn United’s performances and results around, as they sit in the relegation zone after winning just one of their 10 Premier League matches so far.

United’s poor defence has cost them on a host of occasions already this season, and Pochettino seemingly wants the club to rectify the situation with a big January move.

According to the Daily Mail and Manchester Evening News, United have made the capture of a central defender their top priority heading into the winter transfer window.

Brentford captain Nathan Collins, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite and Calvin Bassey of Fulham are the three main targets on their shortlist.

We revealed on October 30 that United are exploring a move for Bassey as they step up their defensive overhaul for 2027.

The Red Devils could sign Bassey for a reduced price as his contract is due to expire in June, though Fulham do have the option to extend it by a year.

Branthwaite has long been a target for INEOS and United. Indeed, they submitted bids worth £35m and £50m for him in summer 2024, both of which were rejected by Everton.

It emerged on October 15 that United have reignited their interest in the Englishman to replace Lisandro Martinez.

However, Liverpool will provide United with competition for Branthwaite, setting up a transfer battle worth £70m or higher.

United also need to bring in a new left-back to succeed Luke Shaw, and a right-back to replace Diogo Dalot.

Man Utd plot defensive rebuild under Pochettino

Our sources state that David Raum (RB Leipzig), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) and Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge) are all on United’s radar for the left-back position.

Man Utd tried to land Lewis Hall in the summer, but Newcastle United rejected their advances before tying him down to fresh terms.

At right-back, Roma’s Wesley Franca currently appears to be Man Utd’s No 1 target.

United would ideally like to find a replacement for striker Joshua Zirkzee in January too, but that move will depend on their finances.

Meanwhile, United officials have been sent a huge warning over appointing Pochettino as the club’s new boss.