Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United to monitor the progress of Wolves defender Max Kilman following his impressive season so far, a report has claimed.

United have entered a new chapter after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. While German tactician Rangnick is in the dugout until the end of the season, he will then take on an Old Trafford consultancy role.

However, his work over transfers has already begun. In fact, several players have had links with a move to the Red Devils this month, including RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.

According to 90min, though, Rangnick recently delivered his in-depth assessment of the United squad in a meeting.

He expressed his thoughts to the likes of director of football John Murtough and new chief executive Richard Arnold.

And Wolves’ English defender Kilman, 24, was one player Rangnick urged Man Utd to look closely at.

The Molineux club signed him from Maidenhead United in August 2018 as a potential breakthrough star.

After impressing in the club’s Under-23s side in his debut season, he made his Premier League debut at the end of that campaign.

Since then, he has been a part of the Wolves first team. Indeed, he was a regularly in the matchday squad and made 11 outings in all competitions in the 2019/20 season.

Last term, he made 18 Premier League appearances. But this campaign has been his true breakthrough season as he has played every minute of the campaign under Bruno Lage this season.

As such, Rangnick has urged United to continue to monitor the player’s top-flight development.

Wolves look set to lose Adama Traore this month amid transfer interest from Tottenham. But for now, Kilman has a contract until 2026 with the option of a further year.

Kilman part of extensive Man Utd meeting

Elsewhere in the meeting, Rangnick reportedly delivered his assessment of his current United squad.

The 63-year-old addressed some of his concerns, one of which was centre-back – hence the interest in Kilman.

But Rangnick also insisted that the likes of under-fire midfielder Fred have impressed him.

The coach told club chiefs that the Brazilian could play a vital role in the side if the new permanent manager continued to use Rangnick’s pressing style of play.

However, it remains unclear if United will spend on new signings this month amid the transition to a new coach.