Manchester United are confident they can soon reach a full agreement to make Bryan Mbeumo summer signing No.2 at Old Trafford – but a report has revealed how the deal will have serious consequences elsewhere on the squad and impact Ruben Amorim’s plans to strengthen in midfield.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad after their most dismal campaign of the Premier League era. Squandering the chance to pick up some silverware and a backdoor route into the Champions League after defeat in the Europa League final, Manchester United also suffered the humiliation of finishing a pathetic 15th in the Premier League – comfortably their worst recorded finish in the competition.

With an almighty rebuilding job on his hands, catapulting United back among the major forces of English football looks a long and difficult task for those in power at United. As a result, a number of difficult decisions will need to be made this summer – and some high-profile names are likely to depart to help generate some much-needed transfer funds.

Despite that, their window has kicked off strongly, and with a deal for Matheus Cunha announced on Sunday, they have also now been given strong belief that a deal for Mbeumo is coming next, after several top sources confirmed the Brentford star had chosen United as his next club.

However, the flip side of that means that, with Amorim putting the focus on strengthening his attack, the club now no longer has the funds readily available to strengthen in midfield. And according to Sky Sports, Amorim will now be forced to accept that he might need to delve into the loan market if he is to find a solution.

Obviously, that is far from an ideal scenario and, with Christian Eriksen leaving at the end of his contract, United do have a possible hole to fill.

However, with Bruno Fernandes now opting to stay and reject a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese will likely be used in a deeper midfield role next season, with Mbeumo and Cunha set to operate as the two No.10s in his 3-4-2-1 system.

Could Man Utd midfielder answer come from within?

And while doubts continue to linger over Casemiro, the Brazilian is in no hurry to leave Old Trafford and give up on his colossal £350,000 a week salary. As a result, sources have confirmed that, as things stand, he looks more likely to stay, than he is to depart at this moment in time.

The 33-year-old’s deal, though, does expire next summer and with the club now unwilling to take up that one-year option in that arrangement, a parting of ways will happen in summer 2026 at the latest.

In the meantime, United hope to tie Kobbie Mainoo down to a new deal after his improved attitude impressed Amorim, while Manuel Ugarte – benched in the Europa League final – will continue to push for a place alongside Fernandes.

Furthermore, Amorim has also shown a tendency to rely on youth in the past and, having afforded opportunities to Toby Collyer last season, the 21-year-old is likely to be offered fresh chances next season, having seen injuries rule him out of the final few months of the current campaign.

There is also the fact that, in years gone by, United have not had a great deal of success with loan recruits in the midfield department. To that end, neither Sofyan Amrabat nor Marcel Sabitzer did enough to warrant turning their temporary moves into permanent deals.

As a result, it would take an exceptional opportunity for United to consider delving into the loan market once again to strengthen in midfield this summer.

Meanwhile, United are considering making a move for a former Premier League striker who has approval to change clubs for £40m this summer, according to a report.

That report comes just days after it was claimed director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, had drawn up a new four-man striker wishlist in the wake of missing out on Liam Delap, and with TEAMtalk sources naming the striker at the very top of their wishlist.

Elsewhere, on the outgoing front, United have seen their hopes of selling Jadon Sancho to Chelsea officially collapse, with the main reason for the breakdown now coming to light. But rather than integrate the winger back into their squad, Red Devils officials will actively now pursue an alternative deal for the former Borussia Dortmund winger.

And finally, United’s quest to sign a new goalkeeper is now starting to heat up in a sure-fire sign that Amorim does not totally trust Andre Onana.

According to our sources, United officials have now begun talks with Roma over a deal for their top custodian and having learned the likely costs around a would-be transfer.

