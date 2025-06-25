Manchester United have been told their imminent signing of Bryan Mbeumo makes “a lot of sense” with the Red Devils having now agreed personal terms, with suggestions the Brentford star was only joining them over Tottenham and Newcastle for a higher salary branded “sour grapes”.

The Red Devils are desperate to add some quality additions to their side this summer to help propel Ruben Amorim’s side back up the table. And after a dismal campaign resulted in a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, Manchester United are putting their early summer transfer emphasis on remodelling the attacking options on offer to the Portuguese coach.

With Matheus Cunha already in the bag, attention has quickly shifted to Mbeumo after the Brentford star made clear his first choice was a move to Old Trafford this summer.

And while the Red Devils’ opening gambit was swiftly knocked back, United have since returned with a second offer – worth around £60m (€70m, $81.7m) and with a larger portion of the fee guaranteed – which is expected to be enough to tempt the Bees into the sale.

With a green light now expected to be imminent – and with personal terms having already been agreed – United outlet the Stretford Paddock have given their insight on the prospective deal, with the move branded a ‘no-brainer’ for the Red Devils.

“Now, in terms of wages, everyone likes to lose their mind whenever buy a player or get linked with a player,” journalist Jay Motty said. “Oh, it’s all about the wages, United have offered him more money, that’s the only reason you’re going to get him…”

Explaining why talk of spiralling costs around the deal have been exaggerated, Motty continued: “This is from The Guardian: Mbeumo can expect £150k a week, the same region of salary as Matheus Cunha.

“Now there were reports about this a few weeks ago, and you had all this noise on social media that Mbeumo was going to get £250,000 a week; that’s why he was going to come to Manchester United; that’s why he preferred United over Spurs or Newcastle….

“It very much felt like rival fans were mischief making almost; a bit of sour grapes going around over apparently giving him £1m a month in wages.

Mbeumo to land big deal at Man Utd – but club still paying from past mistakes

Motty feels the money being bandied about for Mbeumo certainly makes a lot of sense, but does feel the club have been left in a somewhat unenviable position by some of the huge deals that have gone on before.

“It doesn’t feel like that’s the case [spending too much] with Mbeumo. I think he’s on £45k a week right now, and the reports are that he’s going to get his wages tripled. So he’s still going to be on a lot of money, but £150k a week for a player who has just scored 20 Premier League goals and he’s 25-years-old – this is his big deal – this is the one sort of contract where he’s likely to get the mega money.”

“That’s not too exorbitant. I think that makes sense. £150k a week is about right and it’s a lot better than what Manchester United have done in the past, where we’ve signed players and we’ve given them £400k a week…

“There was Alexis Sanchez, he was on about £400k a week; I think Jadon Sancho was on about £300k a week with bonuses; Marcus Rashford – I know we didn’t buy him – but when he got his last deal, that went up to £300-odd-k a week, similiar numbers for Casemiro, and we’re still feeling the repercussions of some of those deals where we can’t we can’t move these players on, or are struggling to move them on, because of the massive wages they’re on.

“So, £150k a week for Mbeumo doesn’t feel too shabby and makes a lot of sense.”

Meanwhile, a current United star is understood to be in direct contact with Mbeumo in an attempt to inch a deal over the line, and when Amorim can expect to seal a move has been revealed after their improved bid was launched.

Elsewhere, while the arrival of Mbeumo and Cunha will likely impact Mason Mount’s game-time, a report has revealed the very firm decision the former Chelsea man has made on whether to stay or go – and the outcome will please Amorim, according to Fabrizio Romano.

And finally, Amorim has made it clear to four unwanted stars they will NOT be afforded a chance to play their way back into his thinking, with the United manager taking a hardline stance and confirming once and for all that their Old Trafford careers are over.

