Brentford are growing increasingly frustrated at Manchester United and their plodding pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo, with the move now facing TWO threats.

Brentford are willing to sell the 25-year-old, though only on their terms. After seeing the likes of Joao Pedro (£60m) and Anthony Elanga (£55m) move for significant fees, the Bees are understood to have stiffened their resolve to hold out for the best fee possible.

The initial expectation was Brentford would accept a sale at £62.5m. That is the fee Man Utd paid to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

However, Keith Andrews’ side are not only demanding a higher fee, but they also want a greater portion of the overall sum paid up front and not via add-ons.

That is posing a problem for Man Utd who have tabled two bids thus far. The latest – lodged a fortnight ago – was worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons.

According to the latest from the Evening Standard, both Brentford and Mbeumo are growing increasingly concerned by Man Utd’s laboured pursuit.

The obvious downside from s slow sale for Brentford is they’ll have much less time to spend the proceeds on signings of their own.

What’s more, the longer United wait, the likelier Brentford will become to sell Yoane Wissa instead.

The Bees will not sell their two best attackers in the same window. As such, we’re in a race against time to see which of the pair are snapped up first.

Tottenham and Thomas Frank – who managed Wissa at Brentford – have explored a move for Wissa. Spurs remain interested in landing the 28-year-old despite signing Mohammed Kudus and moving for Morgan Gibbs-White too, albeit the latter deal is on standby amid a legal challenge.

Unfortunately for Man Utd, Tottenham aren’t the only threat to their move for Mbeumo, with Nottingham Forest tabling a £20m bid for Wissa earlier this week.

Forest have just sold Elanga to Newcastle and have cash to splash on readymade replacements.

Brentford’s eye-catching £50m valuation of Wissa has made both Spurs and Forest pause for thought, though if either club do pounce, Man Utd will be denied the chance to sign Mbeumo and will only have their slow negotiating and hesitancy in launching a decisive third bid to blame.

Bryan Mbeumo takes to social media

Despite the Standard’s claims Mbeumo is growing frustrated with United’s chase, there is no suggestion he’s souring on the idea of joining United.

Mbeumo has made it crystal clear he only wishes to join the Red Devils if he does leave Brentford this summer.

What’s more, the left-footer has taken to social media to offer a timely reminder of his desire to sign for Man Utd.

Despite having no prior connection to the player, Mbeumo liked Leny Yoro’s Instagram post about returning to pre-season training at United’s Carrington complex.

